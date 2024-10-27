Did Michigan football sneak back into the AP Top 25 following win over MSU in Week 9?
The Wolverines are coming off of a 24-17 win over rival Michigan State on Saturday night. Following the loss to Illinois last weekend, Michigan completely fell out of the top 25 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.
Michigan did show a little bit of life against the Spartans. The maize and blue didn't turn the ball over once -- a first this season -- nor did the Wolverines commit any penalties. Although Michigan State was also a 4-3 team entering the game, was there enough shown on the field to get Michigan back into the Top 25 when the AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday?
Nope, not a chance. The Wolverines didn't receive any votes, either. But here is the AP Top 25 heading into Week 10.
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami FL
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
T 11. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
