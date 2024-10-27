Social media explodes after Michigan football defeated Michigan State for third year in a row
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- For the third year in a row, Michigan football took down its rival Michigan State on Saturday. The Wolverines defeated MSU 24-17 and between some magic in the second half and a MSU turnover on downs in the final minutes -- it propelled Michigan to 5-3 on the year.
The Wolverines opted to start Davis Warren on Saturday and he excelled in his opportunity. He was turnover-free and threw a score to Colston Loveland. The Wolverines also found themselves using Alex Orji who played his best game yet. Kirk Campbell also called a halfback pass in which resulted in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Edwards to Colston Loveland for a score.
Here are some of the best reactions from the game.
