PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win over MSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Even in a down year, Michigan football still reigns supreme over Michigan State. For the third year in a row the Wolverines took down their bitter rival. After a disastrous first quarter of play in which Michigan gained 15 total yards, the Wolverines took control and kept Paul Bunyan home with a 24-17 win over Michigan State.
The Wolverines started senior Davis Warren at quarterback who made the most of it. He played well and most importantly -- turnover-free. The Wolverines had Warren throw a touchdown, Alex Orji run for a score, and running back Donovan Edwards threw for a score.
It was a mixed bag for the defense, but the Wolverines' defense was somewhat opportunistic at times. A strip-sack helped Michigan take a second-quarter lead and made a crucial stop with two minutes left in the game to help secure the victory.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over MSU. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
QB Alex Orji - 91.4 grade
RG Gio El-Hadi - 80.9 grade
QB Davis Warren - 77.2 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 71.6 grade
TE Colston Loveland - 71.2 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LG Josh Priebe - 54.7 grade
C Greg Crippen - 56.4 grade
LT Myles Hinton - 57.7 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 58.8 grade
WR Peyton O'Leary - 59.8 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Derrick Moore - 81.8 grade
LB Jimmy Rolder - 81.7 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 75.5 grade
CB Jyaire Hill - 73.1 grade
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 73.1 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
S Makari Paige - 40.6 grade
CB Zeke Berry - 48.9 grade
S Brandyn Hillman - 51.6 grade
LB Ernest Hausmann - 53.3 grade
DT Ike Iwunnah - 57.9 grade
Snap counts to know
RB Kalel Mullings had 33 snaps which tied his lowest since Week 4 win over USC in which he saw 32 snaps.
RB Donovan Edwards had 22 snaps which was the lowest he's had all season. The Wolverines played just two running backs, but had just 52 total snaps as an offense.
WR Peyton O'Leary saw a career-high 38 snaps. He tied Tyler Morris (38) with the most snaps by a Michigan WR against Michigan State
Nickel Zeke Berry is trending down with his snap count. Last week he played 37 snaps and on Saturday, against MSU, Berry was on the field for 28 snaps which was a season low. He continues to struggle in pass coverage and also had one missed tackle.
S Makari Paige played in just 49 of a possible 65 snaps against MSU. He had the worst grade of the season and missed six tackles on Saturday night.
S Wesley Walker, the Tennessee transfer, was back on the field for the first time since Washington. He played in 24 snaps which was the most since Week 1 when he was on the field for 25 snaps.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan football defeats rival MSU following fourth QB change
Social media explodes after Michigan football defeated Michigan State for third year in a row