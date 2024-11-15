Barstool's Dave Portnoy pressed on involvement with Michigan's Bryce Underwood NIL package
Dave Portnoy, the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, says he may be playing a part in the significant NIL package reportedly being offered from Michigan to Bryce Underwood. The early reporting suggested that the NIL package was somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million, but over the last week that number has jumped significantly, with the latest reports suggesting $10.5 million.
Portnoy, who is also a Michigan alum, made it clear back in September that he was willing to pay up to $3 million in order for Michigan to secure an elite quarterback.
His comments obviously drew a lot of attention within the sports world, and it reportedly led to a discussion between Portnoy and Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore. With the NIL package aimed at flipping Underwood continuing to grow by the week, Portnoy was asked during a recent podcast appearance if he had any involvement.
You can listen to his response below:
While Portnoy avoided going into details about his involvement, it certainly sounds like he was serious with his offer back in September and that he may be playing a role in Michigan's overall NIL effort. Regardless of how the Underwood recruitment plays out, it's clear that Michigan has had a drastic shift in its NIL philosophy over the last year. We'll see whether or not it pays off.
