Barstool's Dave Portnoy and Urban Meyer have hilarious interaction about Michigan, Ryan Day
Following a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan, the general consensus among most of the Ohio State fanbase is that Ryan Day needs to win a national championship this season or he should be fired. Of course, there's no indication that Ohio State has any intention of moving on from Day regardless of how the Buckeyes perform in the College Football Playoff, particularly after OSU athletic director Ross Bjork's latest comments.
“Absolutely,” Bjork said when asked if fans should expect to see Day back on the sidelines in 2025. “Coach Day and I have just hit it off so well. I’ve been really, really impressed. Every single time I’ve talked to him, I’ve learned something. He’s innovative. He recruits at the highest level. He’s got a great. staff. There’s always tweaks. There was tweaks after last year, right? You’re always going to tweak things. You’re always going to make adjustments. You’re always going to make improvements."
But in spite of the comments from Bjork, Ohio State fans seem to be on the same page when it comes to Day - win it all, or hit the road. Although Day boasts an impressive record of 31-1 in Big Ten play against teams not named Michigan since 2021, it's his 0-4 record against the Wolverines in that same span that have Buckeye fans ready to move on.
In recent days, there was some speculation among Ohio State fans that former OSU head coach Urban Meyer might be interested in returning to Columbus. The rumors picked up so much steam that Meyer issued a statement shooting them down, saying he has no intention on returning to coaching.
"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus. While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray," said Meyer, viaTim May of Lettermen Row.
On Saturday, the former Buckeye coach crossed paths with Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum, and a hilarious interaction ensued.
“They need you back," Portnoy said. "I don’t know if it’d make a difference. Let me ask you this, if they win the national championship, you still gotta fire him, right? You do” That question led to a big laugh from Meyer. Interestingly enough, Meyer seemed to suggest that former Buckeye head coach Woody Hayes would agree with that assessment.
