Report: Michigan should expect to see Ryan Day on the sidelines in Ann Arbor in 2025
After Ohio State lost to rival Michigan in stunning fashion back in late November, Buckeyes' Athletic Director Ross Bjork gave Day a vote of confidence. Bjork wasn't kidding because he doubled down on that in a recent interview. Bjork was asked if fans should expect to see Day coaching Ohio State next season, and the AD didn't think twice.
“Absolutely,” Bjork answered. “Coach Day and I have just hit it off so well. I’ve been really, really impressed. Every single time I’ve talked to him, I’ve learned something. He’s innovative. He recruits at the highest level. He’s got a great staff. There’s always tweaks. There was tweaks after last year, right? You’re always going to tweak things. You’re always going to make adjustments. You’re always going to make improvements.
But Bjork said Day, fans, and Co. might need to change the lines thinking a little bit when it comes to winning the National Championship early on in the process -- or even beating rival Michigan. Bjork says there is a process for doing so.
"This whole mentality of about, and look, we sign up for it, if you get fixated on the end result and not have the process fully baked every time, you're going to lose," Bjork said. "The mindset's going to lose because you're only fixated on one thing. What we have to do is this whole 'Championship or bust' mentality, you want that as a goal, but it has to be about the process. We've got to maybe change some conversations a little bit, I think we maybe need to approach things a little bit differently. Coach Day is awesome, he's great to work with, he totally gets it, he loves being a Buckeye, and so we're going to support him at the highest level."
Day hasn't beaten Michigan in the past four meeting and the Buckeyes will have to head to Ann Arbor for their next meeting against the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football 2025 schedule is revealed
Michigan Football: Getting to know new OC Chip Lindsey, history, recruiting wins