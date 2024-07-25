'Beat Ohio State': Sherrone Moore lists Michigan's expectations for 2024
People outside of the Michigan football program might be expecting the Wolverines to take a bit of a step back in 2024, but it's clear that head coach Sherrone Moore doesn't share that belief. In fact, Moore was quite clear on what the expectations are at the University of Michigan in 2024 - and they're identical to what the Wolverines achieved in 2023.
"Win the big games, beat our rivals, beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, go to the College Football Playoff and win it."
Those expectations might sound lofty for a program that lost nearly 20 key contributors to the NFL during the off-season (including the starting QB and all six captains), but Michigan is definitely returning enough talent to achieve everything on Moore's list in 2024.
Michigan features three guys on the defensive side of the ball who are projected to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft - Will Johnson (CB), Mason Graham (DT), and Kenneth Grant (DT). Michigan also returns two highly productive veteran edge rushers in Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, along with what could be te best linebacker duo in the Big Ten with Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham (Maryland transfer). Along with Will Johnson in the secondary, Michigan returns veterans Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson. The Wolverines also brought in four defensive backs via the transfer portal, including FCS All-American cornerback Amir Hall.
There are a few more questions marks offensively, but the Wolverines should still get plenty of production on that side of the ball this fall. Senior Donovan Edwards headlines a deep stable of running backs, and Colston Loveland - another Wolverine who's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - will certainly play a major role in the offense this season. The offensive line will feature an entirely new starting unit, but all of the guys who are projected starters have played significant minutes throughout their careers. With Michigan losing its two most productive wideouts from the 2023 season to the NFL, the expectation is that Tyler Morris (junior), Semaj Morgan (sophomore), and Fredrick Moore (sophomore) will take take a big step forward this year.
That brings us to the quarterback battle, where it appears to be a three-man race between Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, and Alex Orji. Head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that he doesn't having a timetable for when he plans to make a decision on a starter, but he did provide a bit of clarity on what he's looking for from the candidates this fall.
"The ideal timeline is when we feel like the guy that's going to help us win," Moore said. "There's not really a date, there's not really a time. We'll have a good feel as a staff. We've got really good coaches... Kirk Campbell is a phenomenal coach. He's going to do an outstanding job with our offense. So I know he's going to make a great decision, and we'll be there to make it together.
"I think the number one thing we're looking for out of any guy that is our starting quarterback is, one, that they're a playmaker. That they can make plays, that they'll make the right decision, that they'll take care of the football, and that they want to win. And they'll do anything for the team to win. So really we're going to look for those attributes and go from there."
If Michigan can find that stability at the quarterback position during fall camp, there's no question that the Wolverines will have a great shot at achieving everything on Sherrone Moore's list of expectations for 2024.
