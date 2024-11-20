Bettors trending towards Northwestern over Michigan, as point spread narrows
Michigan opened as a 14-point favorite in their final home game against Northwestern earlier this week, but that line has moved significantly towards the Wildcats as the week has gone on.
According to ESPN BET, the Wolverines are now only favored by 10.5 for Saturday's game, as more and more bettors put their money on Northwestern to cover the spread. Michigan has struggled all season with a 3-7 record against the spread. The Wildcats haven't faired much better, with a 4-6 mark.
Oddsmakers also expect a low-scoring affair on Saturday in Ann Arbor, with the point total currently set at 36.5.
It's a crucial game for both Michigan and Northwestern, each of whom likely need a victory in order to secure bowl eligibility. Sitting at five wins, the Wolverines need one more and face the tough task of traveling to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State the following week. Meanwhile, the Wildcats must beat Michigan and Illinois in their final two games in order to reach the six-win plateau.
Kickoff between Michigan and Northwestern is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET with FS1 carrying the televised broadcast.
