Former Michigan assistant coach returning to Ann Arbor for Northwestern game
Michigan football will have a familiar face around Schembechler Hall this weekend, as the Wolverines prepare for their final home game against Northwestern.
Biff Poggi, a former Michigan offensive analyst in 2016 and Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach from 2021-22, announced via social media that he'll be in Ann Arbor with U-M head coach Sherrone Moore on Friday and Saturday. Poggi has spent each of the last two seasons as the head coach at Charlotte, but was relieved of his duties by the university after the 49ers struggled to a 6-15 under his watch.
During his stint at Michigan, Poggi was a "glue guy" and a valued member of Harbaugh's staff. The 64-year-old was one of Harbaugh's closest confidants and is credited with uniting Michigan's coaching staff amidst questions of Harbaugh's job security, and playing a huge role in the program's culture change ahead of the 2021 season.
Poggi's son, Henry, played for Brady Hoke and Harbaugh at Michigan, so the 64-year-old's connections with the university go deeper than that of a normal former assistant. He and Moore developed a close relationship during their time together in Ann Arbor, and there was immediate speculation for Moore to bring Poggi back to the program after he was fired by Charlotte.
Perhaps this weekend is a precursor to Moore offering a role to Poggi within the program going forward.
