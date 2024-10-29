Big Ten releases statement on scuffle between Michigan, Michigan State
Following the Michigan, Michigan State game on Saturday, there was a scrum between the two teams. It's not new that the two programs had an altercation -- go back two years ago to the tunnel incident in Michigan Stadium.
On Monday, it was announced Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller had contacted the Big Ten about reviewing the scrum and holding the Wolverines to the same standard as everyone else. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed that the Big Ten had never contacted Michigan about it.
Well, on Tuesday, the Big Ten released a statement on the altercation.
"The Big Ten Conference thoroughly reviewed video of the incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State football game. Amidst the confrontation, student-athletes from both teams were on the ground and surrounded by so many individuals that both players were completely obscured from view. The video review was inconclusive as to whether individual discipline was appropriate for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the two players who were on the ground. While the confrontation was a disappointing conclusion to the contest, the Conference appreciates the efforts made by staff from both teams, security personnel, and game officials to rapidly de-escalate the incident, as well as the responses by both head coaches. The Big Ten discussed the situation with both institutions and determined that no further action will be taken."
While the Big Ten was disappointed with what it seen, there won't be any punishments handed down from the Big Ten itself. Both teams will handle anything that may happen internally and both teams can move on to their next opponent.
Michigan will host Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
