Not many claimed to have high hopes for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2026 edition of The Game. All five members of the Michigan On SI writing staff who submitted predictions for the matchup picked the Ohio State Buckeyes to emerge victorious, with one projecting a double-digit margin of victory. And keep in mind that Ohio State hadn't exactly covered itself in glory during last week's 31-28 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

And yet, at the end of Saturday's tilt in Columbus, not only had the Wolverines fallen short of expectations, but they also reached new lows, losing by the largest margin in the 121-year history of The Game. By any objective measure, the outcome marked a total failure for Michigan football and those running the program.

Still, whether or not the winds of change reach Ann Arbor in the coming days, other contests from around the Big Ten had significant developments from Michigan's perspective.

Nebraska 7 - Iowa 31

A week after taking down Ohio State, Nebraska looked like little more than a speed bump against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The ground attack of running back L.J. Phillips Jr. and quarterback Hank Brown combined for 124 yards and three touchdowns, including the first score of the game.

Hank Brown keeps it himself and Kinnick is ROCKIN. pic.twitter.com/cSK5ggS1W2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 27, 2026

The Cornhuskers had their chances. Down 10-7 in the third quarter, they recovered a muffed punt in Iowa territory. However, they failed to turn the possession into points, gaining just 2 yards over four plays. The Hawkeyes reached the end zone on the ensuing drive, pushing the lead to multiple possessions and effectively taking control of the game.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What matters for Michigan: One of the many teams to beat Michigan this season, Iowa now has a viable shot at the College Football Playoff. In many ways, the Hawkeyes reached this point with a similar formula to the one Kyle Whittingham hoped to follow in Ann Arbor: pair a great defense with a reasonably efficient, ball-control offense. That approach can still achieve double-digit wins in the Big Ten, even with a roster that, on paper, features less talent and costs less than what the Wolverines had at their disposal in 2026.

USC 45 - UCLA 10

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hand with Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley might have coached his way off the hot seat. His USC Trojans, who lost three times by multiple scores this season, managed to eviscerate the UCLA Bruins in a must-win game for both sides. The Trojans more than got the job done, pouring 45 points on the playoff-hopeful Bruins while allowing just 10 points, most of which came in garbage time.

"I doubt there's been a bigger top-10 victory on the road anywhere in college football this year," Riley said following the game. "Coming here on the road in the last game and really blowing out a top 10 team in the country is a pretty big statement."

Riley's claims ring a little hollow given, say, the Auburn Tigers' road victory over the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in October (or their win in the Iron Bowl on Saturday). Still, USC now has a path to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, UCLA's chances of receiving an at-large bid took a significant hit.

What matters for Michigan: Last week's 18-16 win over UCLA in triple overtime marked the high point -- perhaps the only one -- in Whittingham's debut season as Michigan's head coach. Seeing the Bruins turn around and then lose to their crosstown rivals by 35 points with the Big Ten Championship game on the line undercuts the value of a win over that program. That, of course, matters for a regime that has faced intense scrutiny for well over a month.

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