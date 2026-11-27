The Game. Michigan vs. Ohio State. Buckeyes vs. Wolverines. It's the best rivalry in all of football and it's here. But it's not the normal game. Neither team is doing anything special with its postseason plans. The Wolverines nor the Buckeyes are headed to the Big Ten title game, nor does either team have a spot in the playoff.

Instead, both teams are bowl-eligible, and as bad as Michigan's season has been, a win over the Buckeyes and Ohio State will have the same record as the Wolverines this season— 7-5. But Michigan will have to play another good game in order to pull off back-to-back upsets after taking down UCLA last weekend in triple overtime.

Here's how Michigan on SI sees the game going.

Trent Knoop

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan's defense can go into Columbus and win the game against Ohio State. The Wolverines' defense has kept them in every game this season, aside from a second-half blunder against Oregon. The problem is Michigan's offense. We've seen 11 games from this unit and nothing really gets better.

Savion Hiter ran for over 100 yards in the last two games, so there are some silver lining. And Ohio State's defense hasn't been good in the last four games. But the Buckeyes will have the best player on the field in Jeremiah Smith, who will be hard to defend.

This game is 100% winnable for Michigan, but I haven't seen enough from the Wolverines' offense to believe they can make enough plays to pull off another upset.

Final score: Ohio State 17, Michigan 13

Justice Steiner

This is one of the least anticipated versions of ‘The Game’ we have seen in recent memory. Ohio State is on the decline since starting QB Julian Sayin went down with an injury. But it does feel like both coaches are fighting to keep their jobs.

If Michigan wants to win, they need to contain Jeremiah Smith the best they can and get Savion Hiter going in the run game. Also, continuing to get the tight ends involved like they did last week will be big for the UofM offense, something they haven’t done most of the season. Although I believe Michigan has a chance and the game will be close, I don’t trust them to pick up the win on the road.

Final score: Ohio State 24, Michigan 17

Lucas Reimink

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan is headed down to Columbus after beating #4 UCLA, while Ohio State is coming off a loss at Nebraska. The best unit on the field will be Michigan’s defense, but Michigan’s offense will also be the worst unit on the field. I think the overall balance of the Buckeyes will be too much for Michigan to handle in this one. If Ohio State is motivated, and I have no reason to believe they won't be, the Buckeyes could roll.

Final score: Ohio State 16, Michigan 3

Jacob Westendorf

Ohio State is not what they usually are at this point of the year. A trip to Columbus has resembled more of a death march prior to 2022.

This Ohio State team is not as good as any of the iterations Michigan has played since then. The Wolverine defense is good enough to keep them in the game. Jay Hill says he has a plan for Jeremiah Smith.

The plan only goes so far. At some point, Ohio State's playmakers will just make one too many plays against Michigan's defense

The Wolverine offense, which was still bad last week, will struggle again as the season ends at 6-6 with a narrow Buckeye victory in Columbus.

Final score: Ohio State 17, Michigan 13

Jason B. Hirschhorn

From a playoff perspective, Saturday's matchup between Michigan and Ohio State lacks juice. The Wolverines fell completely out of the playoff discourse back in October, and the Buckeyes did the same after losing three of their last four games.

And yet, the 2026 edition of The Game holds tremendous stakes for both sides. With another loss, Ohio State will exceed its total from the last two years combined and tie for its most in a single season with a non-interim head coach since 2001. Such a result could cost Ryan Day his job. On the other side, Michigan needs a win to avoid finishing a non-truncated regular season with a non-winning record for the first time since the Brady Hoke era. If Kyle Whittingham has any hope of surviving 2026, he'll need the political capital that comes with a victory over the Wolverines' archrivals.

If star players determine the outcome, the Buckeyes have the advantage. Superstar wideout and Heisman front-runner Jeremiah Smith provides instant offense, and even the best teams struggle to contain him. However, if the Wolverines' defense can fluster freshman quarterback Luke Fahey and come up with a key turnover or two à la Chris Bracy's acrobatic interception against UCLA, they have a chance.

Ultimately, slowing down Smith long enough for Michigan's lackluster offense to capitalize on the other end seems too big of an ask.

Prediction: Ohio State over Michigan

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