On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines pulled off a shocking 18-16 triple-overtime win over the previously undefeated UCLA Bruins, arguably the most stunning outcome on a day of major upsets. The game provided a badly needed boost for beleaguered head coach Kyle Whittingham, who might find a way to survive into 2027. It also showcased the resiliency of sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, who made his first start since Oct. 17.

Now, the Wolverines prepare for an always high-pressure matchup with the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes. Just as a defeat could end Whittingham's tenure in Ann Arbor, Ohio State notching a fifth loss this season could result in the program parting ways with head coach Ryan Day. In that sense, The Game has far more than bragging rights at stake this year.

All of which provides the backdrop to this week's national polling.

AP Top 25

By now, everyone knows the drill. The Wolverines haven't landed in the top 25 since Week 4 and haven't received a single vote since Week 5. That doesn't mean Saturday's victory over UCLA didn't garner attention from voters, but Michigan's entire body of work remains too disconcerting to overlook.

ESPN SP+ Rankings

Because ESPN's SP+ aims to have predictive value rather than merely reflect the most recent results à la power rankings, the Wolverines didn't receive a boost from their win over UCLA. Instead, they actually dropped one spot, finishing the week at No. 44 nationally. The Bruins also moved up a spot, climbing to No. 11 overall.

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Miami (FL)

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ESPN Football Power Index (FPI)

Saturday's win also didn't improve the Wolverines' standing in ESPN's Football Power Index. They actually didn't move at all, holding steady at No. 38 in the nation. Among Big Ten teams, Michigan ranks 11th overall.

The Athletic's Rankings

In contrast to ESPN's two metrics, The Athletic's weekly rankings saw the Wolverines make a significant jump. They improved seven spots to No. 36, leaving them one place behind the Minnesota Golden Gophers and just ahead of the Clemson Tigers, one of the week's other big beneficiaries.

CBS Sports Rankings

As with The Athletic, the Wolverines climbed in CBS Sports' rankings this week. However, they only improved by three spots, though that at least puts them back inside the top 50 after falling out a week ago. UCLA fell by double the number of spots, barely clinging to a top-10 position nationally.

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