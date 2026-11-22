Given how the last month unfolded for the Michigan Wolverines, a win of any kind would represent a major development for the beleaguered program. That they not only notched a victory but did so at the expense of the UCLA Bruins, the Big Ten's final undefeated program, marks one of the most stunning outcomes in all of college football this weekend.

Whether embattled head coach Kyle Whittingham can save his job now becomes a question without an automatic, unqualified answer. He still faces an uphill battle after reports surfaced that he failed to sufficiently embrace Michigan's culture, and the Wolverines will need to upset their archrivals in The Shoe in order to secure a winning record in the regular season. The presence of new athletic director Trev Alberts, who officially starts the job on Dec. 1, also complicates the situation. Still, a path to a second year in Ann Arbor at least appears on the table if Whittingham can navigate the next two weeks.

With that in mind, let's dive into the other Big Ten contests that had a significant development from Michigan's perspective.

Ohio State 28 - Nebraska 31

On Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers held off a late push from the Ohio State Buckeyes, snapping a 31-game losing streak in the series for Big Red and perhaps putting the final nail in the coffin of Ryan Day's Columbus tenure.

That outcome hardly seemed on the table early in the contest. Ohio State wide receiver and Heisman front-runner Jeremiah Smith delivered a pair of touchdowns in the first half. His first, a 67-yarder, gave the Buckeyes the first lead of the game. His second, one of the most impressive displays of toe-tapping by any player this season, brought his team within a score shortly before halftime.

What a throw and what a catch 🤯



Ohio State's Luke Fahey and Jeremiah Smith connect on their second TD of the day.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/UWxCyl8fVV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2026

Still, the Cornhuskers didn't flinch. In the fourth quarter, they scored on back-to-back possessions with a Luke Fahey interception in between. Then, after Ohio State cut the deficit to a field goal, Nebraska put together a seven-play drive to seal the outcome.

What matters for Michigan: An Ohio State loss will virtually always generate celebration in Ann Arbor, but Saturday's outcome also frames the upcoming edition of The Game. If the Wolverines manage to win in Columbus next weekend, they'll have defeated the worst Buckeyes team since at least the 2011 squad led by interim head coach Luke Fickell. That context could and probably should undercut whatever momentum Whittingham and his staff will have in that scenario.

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By the same token, a defeat would mean Michigan lost to one of the worst Ohio State teams of the century, all but officially ending the Whittingham era after one season.

Indiana 24 - Washington 27

The Indiana Hoosiers' bid to win back-to-back national championships took a major hit on Saturday after they fell to the Washington Huskies in Seattle. The loss, which took the defending champs into overtime, saw both Grant Wilson and Josh Hoover see extended action under center. Outside of a 74-yard touchdown to Charlie Becker, neither fared particularly well, with the offense finishing with 240 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

In contrast, signal-caller Demond Williams carried the Washington offense. He accounted for 227 yards and a touchdown as a passer and added another 88 yards on the ground, including a 65-yard scoring scramble on the Huskies' opening drive.

65 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🚨



Demond Williams Jr. gets @UW_Football on the board first!



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/7VRFmCCS6L — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2026

Still, the Hoosiers had the opportunity to break out of their offensive malaise. Their defense forced two punts over Washington's final three drives, providing a chance for a go-ahead score in the final minutes. Instead, the Indiana offense produced just 16 yards and no points over the last nine minutes of regulation. Then, in overtime, the Huskies blocked a 37-yard field-goal attempt, securing the victory.

Put it on replay. pic.twitter.com/8lGFApx8Yq — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2026

What matters for Michigan: The Wolverines have no path to the playoff, but taking the Hoosiers to overtime technically represents one of the better outcomes for the program during conference play. Indiana losing to Washington makes that effort look worse, and the margins matter for a Michigan coaching staff fighting for its survival.

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