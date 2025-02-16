Wolverine Digest

Blake Corum announces partnership with NIL platform dedicated to help athletes

Corum used NIL proceeds while at the University of Michigan to jump start his real estate portfolio; now he aims to help other athletes build their own business profiles

Jerred Johnson

Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Blake Corum, a Michigan football legend and current running back for the Los Angeles Rams, has long demonstrated a sharp business mindset. His entrepreneurial journey began during his time at the University of Michigan, where he wisely leveraged NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) funds to start a real estate business alongside his father. Corum’s initiative in the business world shows a level of foresight and determination that extends beyond football. He has continued to expand his business knowledge by actively networking with other entrepreneurs, always looking for new opportunities to grow and diversify his portfolio.

One of Corum’s latest ventures is his partnership with PeakNIL, a company focused on expanding NIL opportunities for college athletes across various sports and genders. PeakNIL aims to create a platform where college athletes can maximize their potential by leveraging their personal brands, and it has quickly built an impressive roster of athletes. By aligning himself with PeakNIL, Corum has not only boosted his own business profile but also contributed to the broader mission of improving NIL opportunities for a wider range of athletes. His partnership is significant because of his high profile, which can bring more attention to the company’s goals and initiatives.

Blake
Jan 13, 2024; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) speaks during the national championship celebration at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Images / Junfu Han-Imagn Images

With his established reputation and business-savvy approach, Corum’s involvement in PeakNIL can provide a major boost to the company’s efforts. His name and success in both athletics and business will surely attract more attention to PeakNIL’s mission, helping them expand their reach and further the opportunities they offer college athletes. This partnership highlights the growing trend of athletes becoming key figures in shaping the landscape of NIL opportunities and further solidifies Corum as a force to be reckoned with, not only on the football field but also in the business world.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Big Ten Football: Top 3 Heisman trophy contenders in 2025

Big Ten Football: 3 teams that are dark horse playoff contenders in 2025

Big Ten Football: 4 teams that are national championship contenders in 2025

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Football