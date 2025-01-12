How Blake Corum used NIL to lay foundation for his real estate empire
Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) exploded onto the college sports landscape like a bull in a china shop. The Supreme Court ruling which laid waste to the NCAA rules governing college athletes making money, opened a pandora's box that will never be closed again. Athletes straight out of high school were suddenly commanding seven figure marketing deals for their signature and intent to pay for major universities.
Alumni and wealthy donors hopped on the train quickly, seeing this as their chance to influence the success of their schools. Naturally, with little financial guidance, we began seeing the dark side of NIL. Kids complaining about not being paid, or spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on cars and watches. Some high profile athletes, Shedeur Sanders, even turned their extravagance into signature celebrations. The Colorado quarterback became known for flashing his six figure watches after big wins. But some athletes saw this as an opportunity to build connections and a framework to financial independence. Blake Corum was one of those athletes.
"What motivates me to be that entrepreneur is really growing up and seeing my dad and my mom start a business from nothing and turning it into something. And that is why I am doing business with my dad and also doing some business with other people as well. My dad was in the real estate for quite a while and just watching him through the ups and downs, you know real estate can be good, but it can also be bad at times. It's really just through learning, I am learning through a bunch of alumni, and I go to one of the greatest universities, in my opinion the greatest university in the world."- Former Michigan RB Blake Corum
Corum talked at length about his plans for the future on 33RD Team podcast last year. He also got some mentorship from very notable Michigan alumni in his journey towards a real estate empire. One of those mentors is Sommerset Mall owner, Nathan Forbes. Forbes is also the chairmen of the Champions Collective and was instrumental in securing the commitment of high school phenom Bryce Underwood. Forbes has been around sports much of his life, he was a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that shocked the sports world in coming back from 3-1 to defeat a loaded 72-win Golden State team. After selling his stake in that team, he has focused much of his time and talents mentoring Michigan athletes.
By showing how NIL can benefit your future growth and financial freedom, Corum left a map for the young men that follow him in Ann Arbor. Hopefully the power of the alumni base, along with great mentors like Mr. Forbes, can impart that wisdom on the next generation. Michigan can still use NIL to gain talent while meeting the goal of former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to provide a transformational experience through the NIL system.
