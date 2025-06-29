Bleacher Report flags 2 former Michigan stars as potential rookie letdowns
The Michigan Wolverines had three players taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft: Mason Graham (Cleveland, No. 5 overall), Colston Loveland (Chicago, No. 10 overall), and Kenneth Grant (Miami, No. 13 overall). Although each guy is expected to carve out a long and successful career in the league, there are some who believe that at least two of Michigan's first-round picks are headed for a letdown rookie season.
On Sunday, Bleacher Report published a list of 2025 first-round NFL Draft picks who have the potential to disappoint as rookies, and both Colston Loveland and Kenneth Grant made the list.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
There was no question that Loveland was going in the first round of the NFL Draft. His combination of size and athleticism, along with a massive catch radius, is the type of thing that can make for an All-Pro career. Although it seems like it's only a matter of time before Loveland becomes a household name in the league, his recovery process from offseason shoulder surgery may have slowed the type of impact he can make as a rookie.
Via Bleacher Report:
His onboarding into the offense will take some time. Tight end is already a notoriously slow-developing position because of how it has to be engaged in the passing game with an understanding of all blocking and protection schemes. Time missed now, while slowly working Loveland into the mix during training camp and possibly the preseason, will have an effect on his ability to contribute as a rookie, particularly during the first half of the regular season.
Kenneth Grant, Miami Dolphins
Kenneth Grant was a monster at the University of Michigan. The 6-3, 340-pound defensive tackle was a cornerstone of a Michigan defense that routinely finished among the best in the country. But there's a chance that it could take a year or two before Grant becomes the type of impact player that most are expecting him to be. It's well-noted that he's far from being a finished product, and the nature of his position could mean that Miami fans will need to wait a bit before getting the best that Grant has to offer.
Via Bleacher Report:
Kenneth Grant has an uphill battle to climb as this year's 13th overall pick. He's a nose tackle by trade, and most won't appreciate his primary job of taking up space and keeping his teammates clean so they can make plays. At the same time, a nose tackle drafted that high in the process better be the next Dexter Lawrence or Haloti Ngata.
