Recruiting: Michigan Football battling Deion Sanders, Colorado for 4-star linebacker
Roughly a month and a half ahead of National Signing Day, Michigan football looks to continue to bolster its 2025 recruiting class, the first for head coach Sherrone Moore.
The Wolverines are trending for their top target in the class, five-star Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, and are also locked in a battle for another of their top priorities. Michigan linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary has been fighting hard for four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng for months, but another challenger has thrown its hat in the ring for the Top 75 prospect.
According to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have emerged as a top school for Owusu-Boateng. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had previously narrowed his 'Top Group' to six schools: Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, USC and Texas, prior to this recent surge from Colorado.
Owusu-Boateng visited Colorado this past weekend for the Buffaloes' home game against Kansas State, and came away impressed according to On3's national recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. The four-star linebacker was in Ann Arbor over the weekend of Sept. 21 to witness Michigan's 27-24 win over USC at the Big House. He'll also take an official visit to Texas on Nov. 23 when the Longhorns host Kentucky. The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class will open on Dec. 4, and Owusu-Boateng indicated on Twitter that he'll be making his college decision on that date.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Owusu-Boateng is considered the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 10 linebacker and No. 11 player in the state of Florida in the 2025 class. He is the top uncommitted linebacker left on the board in the class, and has garnered a whopping 44 scholarship offers from FBS programs (per 247Sports).
Here's what 247's director of scouting Andrew Ivins had to say about Owusu-Boateng:
"Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks. Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays."
