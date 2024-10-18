VIDEO: Former Michigan All-American trash talks fellow Wolverine in NFL game
This past Sunday's NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns featured one former Michigan football player talking trash to another former Wolverine, while also giving him due respect.
Longtime Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, who announced the 2024 season would be his last in the NFL earlier this year, shared some on-field banter with Cleveland Browns rookie offensive lineman Zak Zinter in the middle of the game on Sunday.
"'Go Blue' but I'm coming over there too," Graham said to Zinter during a media timeout, before giving the fellow Wolverine some love and lightheartedly referencing the season-ending injury Zinter suffered last season at Michigan. "You sweet. You sweet, Zak. You need to sit out of here, you still hurt."
The full exchange between Graham, Zinter and the rest of Cleveland's offensive line can be viewed below:
By the end of the game, Graham has some bragging rights over Zinter, as the Eagles defeated the Browns, 20-16. However, as far as personal achievements at Michigan, Zinter slight nod over Graham, and team accomplishments with the Maize and Blue are a landslide in the offensive lineman's favor.
Not only was Zinter named a unanimous first team All-American in 2023, he was also a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection and part of two Michigan offensive lines that won the Joe Moore Award (2021, 2022). Zinter was also a three-time Big Ten champion, and concluded his career with a national championship ring, despite his season-ending injury in the regular season finale against Ohio State.
That's not to take away from Graham's remarkable career in Ann Arbor, in which he earned first and second team All-American honors, was a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection and won the Big Ten's Most Valueable Player award as a senior in 2009. Graham was also recognized as a consensus second team All-Big Ten player following his junior season at Michigan in 2008. However, unfortunately for Graham, the Wolverines went without a Big Ten title during his four-year stretch in Ann Arbor.
Graham is a 15-year NFL veteran, all of which has been spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Wolverine is a Super Bowl champion (2017) and was named a second team All-Pro in 2016.
