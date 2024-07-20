ESPN shares what Michigan's biggest question mark is heading into 2024
Recently, ESPN named wide receiver Tyler Morris as Michigan's biggest X-factor heading into the 2024 football season. The rising junior had 13 catches last season but made some big plays for the Wolverines, as he did against Alabama during the Rose Bowl -- in the College Football Playoff. But when you lose guys like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson there are going to be people who are apprehensive about what Michigan may be able to do on the offensive side of the football.
On the heels of naming a wide receiver as an X-factor, ESPN wrote an article naming what the biggest question mark is on every preseason top 25 teams' roster. The Wolverines' biggest question mark post-spring is at wide receiver, according to ESPN.
The Wolverines have a wide-open quarterback competition heading into the fall, but they also have big questions at receiver. All-American tight end Colston Loveland will ease the pressure on the receivers. Tyler Morris, who only had 13 catches last season, will need to have a big year as the headliner of a relatively unproven group that includes Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore, Kendrick Bell and Youngstown State transfer C.J. Charleston, among others.- Jake Trotter - ESPN
It's a fair statement. The Wolverines do return Colston Loveland who was second on the team in receiving last year, but he's a tight end and doesn't go in the same grouping with the receivers. When you take Loveland away from the returning production, you have to go down to No. 6 to find the first returning receiver who returns from 2023. Semaj Morgan was No. 6 on Michigan in '23 with 204 yards and Tyler Morris was right behind him with 197.
The Wolverines like what they have at receiver. Morgan is electric with the football in his hands and can make big-time plays. Morris is also quick, but reminds you of that possession receiver who has reliable hands. Michigan also has a couple of young guns it has high expectations for such as Fredrick Moore -- who might fill Cornelius Johnson's role -- and Kendrick Bell. But the Wolverines also went out and landed Amorion Walker back who transferred to Ole Miss and brought in Youngstown State's veteran C.J. Charleston.
The room may be unproven and young, but Michigan does have talent. The key for the wide receiver corps will be to get open and make plays, but the Wolverines also have plenty of questions at quarterback and someone has to be able to get them the ball on a regular basis.
