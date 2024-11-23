BREAKING: Jadyn Davis makes Michigan debut vs. Northwestern
In the final minutes of a blowout victory over Northwestern, Michigan true freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis made his collegiate debut for the Wolverines.
Michigan got the ball back with just over four minutes left following a safety forced by their defense, and Davis entered to lead the subsequent drive. One his first play, Davis handed off to running back Tavierre Dunlap, who burst through a big hole for a 20-yard touchdown run.
A four-star prospect coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, Davis was Michigan's second-highest rated prospect in its 2024 recruiting class. Per 247Sports' Composite, Davis was considered the No. 112 overall prospect, No. 9 quarterback and No. 4 player from the state of North Carolina in the '24 class.
This week, Michigan added to its future quarterback room by flipping 2025 five-star Belleville (Mich.) signal-caller Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's recruiting cycle.
