LOOK: MSU fans meltdown on social media after Michigan flips Bryce Underwood
It's been a rough year of college football in the state of Michigan.
The Wolverines have struggled to a 5-5 record through 10 weeks, fresh off a magical 15-0 run to a national championship a year ago. The Spartans, meanwhile, sit at 4-6 in Year 1 of Jonathan Smith's attempted rebuild in East Lansing.
While its been a disappointing year for both programs, Michigan has at least given its fans some hope for the future with the way its recruited under head coach Sherrone Moore. Look no further than the Wolverines' recent flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, which raised U-M's 2025 class back into the nation's Top 10.
Meanwhile, Smith has done little to build momentum for Michigan State through recruiting. The Spartans currently have 15 players committed to their class, and all 15 are rated as three-star prospects (per 247Sports Composite). MSU's class sits at No. 58 in the country, and 16th out of 18 in the Big Ten.
After news of Underwood's flip to Michigan broke on Thursday, MSU fans went into full meltdown mode on social media. Some lashed out at Smith and his recruiting efforts, others blamed Michigan State's leadership and donors for not stepping up in NIL, while still more went so far as to suggest the Spartans give up on football and focusing solely on competing in basketball.
On a day when one of Michigan State fans' worst fears was realized, here are some of the best reactions coming out of East Lansing...
