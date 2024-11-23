REPORT: Michigan Football's Colston Loveland exits game vs. Northwestern, will not return
Michigan added to its lead late in the first half when quarterback Davis Warren found tight end Colston Loveland in the end zone for a touchdown in eight seconds remaining until halftime.
However, according to a report from from Jason Avant on Michigan Sports Network, Loveland did not come back out of the tunnel for the second half and is not expected to return in this game for the Wolverines.
No other details have been released regarding Loveland's absence in the second half. The tight end had three receptions for 22 yards with the touchdown in the first 30 minutes. With his first catch today against the Wildcats, Loveland set a new Michigan tight end record with 54 receptions in a single season.
Michigan Wolverines On SI will have more on this developing story as more information is released.
