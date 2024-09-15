Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan drops in latest Coaches Poll

Chris Breiler

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, center, watches warmups before the No. 9 Wolverines' 31-12 loss to No. 3 Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, center, watches warmups before the No. 9 Wolverines' 31-12 loss to No. 3 Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With three games in the books, it's clear that this 2024 Michigan team is still very much a work in progress. Although there have been some bright spots both offensively and defensively, there are also some question marks in several key areas - mainly at quarterback.

Following the 28-18 win over Arkansas State, the Wolverines improved to 2-1 on the season. But the win did very little to instill confidence that this Michigan team can continue the success from the previous three seasons, as a difficult conference schedule still lies ahead.

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs for a touchdown first half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the Top 25 in the latest Coaches Poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Oregon
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Utah
  11. Miami
  12. USC
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Clemson
  20. Louisville
  21. Iowa State
  22. Nebraska
  23. Memphis
  24. Texas A&M
  25. UNLV

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to make a big statement this weekend when No. X USC comes to town. A win could change the narrative surrounding this Michigan team, while a loss could signal a long and difficult road ahead. That game is set to kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 on CBS/Paramount +.

