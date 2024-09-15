Michigan football players of the game in win over Arkansas State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It was a mixed bag for the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The maize and blue moved to 2-1 after a 28-18 win over Arkansas State and while the Michigan offense gained 301 yards on the ground against the Red Wolves, the Wolverines' passing attack wasn't very good for the third game in a row. Davis Warren was super accurate completing 11-of-14 passes, however, his three incompletions went to the other team in interception form.
Michigan pulled Warren after this third interception for Alex Orji. The dual-threat quarterback led the Wolverines down for a touchdown on his first drive and completed 2-of-4 passes in the game. He also had three carries for 27 yards, but Sherrone Moore wouldn't commit to either quarterback after the game.
On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines were better defensively than they were the first two weeks. Michigan allowed 280 yards of offense to Arkansas State, but the metric that killed Michigan -- third down conversions allowed -- the Wolverines were much better. Arkansas State converted 7-of-18 with two of those coming on the initial drive of the game.
With Michigan adding a win to the 2024 season, here are my Michigan players of the game.
RB Kalel Mullings:
It was a career day for Mullings. The bruising back had 15 carries for 153 yards and two scores against the Red Wolves. Mullings had two rushes of 30-plus yards on the day -- including a 30-yard touchdown run. Mullings came in after Donovan Edwards had a rough go on the first drive and immediately made an impact. Mullings appears to have an even quicker burst this season through the hole which is allowing him to get explosive plays. While Edwards also had a good game, Mullings is clearly on another level for Michigan.
RB Donovan Edwards:
The senior back may have gotten off to a slow start, but Edwards finished with the best game he's had in 2024. Edwards carried the rock 17 times for 82 yards and a score. He also added one catch for 11 yards. The Wolverines said they wanted to get him more involved and while that didn't happen in the pass game, Edwards excelled on the ground. He started running lower to the ground and was fighting for every yard he could get. This is the Edwards Michigan needs moving forward into a tough Big Ten schedule.
LB Ernest Hausmann:
The junior linebacker had his best performance yet. The former Nebraska transfer tied Jaishawn Barham with seven total tackles but led the Michigan defense with five solo tackles. Hausmann was all over the field and was in good position throughout the game -- something that lacked the first two games. Hausmann also had the only sack of the game for the Wolverines' defense. Michigan will need elite linebacker play from its duo starting next week when USC comes to town.
CB Aamir Hall:
The former FCS All-American from Albany was by far and away the second-best cornerback for Michigan on Saturday -- maybe even pushing Will Jonhson. Hall had four tackles and led the Wolverines with two pass breakups, including a touchdown-saving deflection. When Michigan landed Hall from the transfer portal, I projected him to start opposite of Johnson. With Jyaire Hill's struggles in the secondary, Hall could see extended play time starting Saturday against USC
