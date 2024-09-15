National media react to Michigan win over Arkansas State
It was a mixed-bag performance for Michigan on Saturday against Arkansas State. The Wolverines moved to 2-1, and while the game never felt in doubt, the Wolverines only came away with a 28-18 win over the Red Wolves. Arkansas State scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, coming against the Michigan backups, but the game was a 10- point game due to the lack of touchdowns from the Michigan offense.
The Wolverines ran for 302 yards as a team, behind a career-high from Kalel Mullings who had 153 yards on the ground. Donovan Edwards also had a good game rushing for 82 yards and adding an 11-yard catch. But the Michigan passing game was inept once again. Starter Davis Warren was pulled for Alex Orji after throwing his third interception of the game. Orji came in and willed the Wolverines for a touchdown, but then the offense halted for the remainder of the game.
Michigan's defense was mostly better, but still had some hiccups to sort through. Chunk plays were still allowed from the Michigan secondary and the Wolverines are somewhat lucky Arkansas State stalled twice after its kicker doinked two field goals off the upright.
Following the performance, the national media weighed in. Here are their thoughts on Michigan's performance.
ESPN -- David Hale -- "College football Week 3 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways"
The good news for Michigan quarterback Davis Warren is every pass he threw in Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday was caught.
The bad news is, three of them were caught by Arkansas State players.
Here's where we are with the defending champs: After decades rotating through a carousel of quarterbacks who won their position by finding a golden ticket under a Detroit-style pizza, the Wolverines were treated to two seasons of J.J. McCarthy and thought perhaps things had changed for good. Instead, Warren is averaging 6.1 yards per pass with two touchdowns and six picks through three games.
CBS Sports - Chip Patterson - "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today..."
Patterson has Michigan falling to No. 18 from No. 17 after its performance against Arkansas State
The biggest storyline coming out of Michigan's 28-18 win against Arkansas State is the quarterback conundrum facing the Wolverines as they prepare to open Big Ten play against USC next week. Davis Warren was benched after three interceptions, and Alex Orji finished the game leading a ground-heavy attack that racked up 301 yards in the win. Orji only threw four passes, though one was for a touchdown, and Sherrone Moore said this week in practice will determine who gets the start for next week's Big Ten opener.
The Athletic -- Austin Meek -- "Davis Warren or Alex Orji?...."
Michigan will have to decide whether to stick with Warren as the starter against USC or make the switch to Orji. Warren’s struggles protecting the ball remained his biggest issue, as he was 11-for-14 for 122 yards with three interceptions. The picks weren’t entirely his fault, as shaky pass protection contributed to his struggles. But Warren has six interceptions in three starts, two more than J.J. McCarthy had in 15 games last season. That’s not a winning recipe for Michigan.
FOX Sports -- RJ Young -- "2024 college football rankings...."
Young has Michigan ranked No. 15 in his top 25
Davis Warren completed every pass he threw. The only issue was, three of those went to the other team. Warren finished 11-of-14, with all three of those incompletions resulting in interceptions.
Running back Kalel Mullings is the best offensive weapon the Wolverines have right now. He rushed for 153 yards on just 15 rushes. Mullings rushed for just 195 yards all last season.
ON3 -- Jesse Simonton -- "...Projecting AP Poll Top 25.."
Has Michigan dropping to No. 18.
Michigan’s quarterback conundrum looks no closer to be solved as the Wolverines are set to start Big Ten play against USC next weekend. Michigan beat Arkansas State 28-18 where starter Davis Warren didn’t throw an incompletion — but had three interceptions. Backup Alex Orji was just 2 of 4 for 12 yards and a short score.
The Wolverines did finally get their ground-game going, as Kalel Mullings has become RB1 and had a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns. They finished the afternoon with 301 rushing yards at 6.8 per clip.
