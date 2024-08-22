BREAKING: Michigan Football announces captains for 2024 season
The Michigan Wolverines are replacing all six captains from the 2023 squad, including linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, cornerback Mike Sainristil, running back Blake Corum, left guard Trevor Keegan, and right guard Zak Zinter. While that's a significant group to have to replace, the 2024 Michigan squad features no shortage of guys who are worthy of earning the title of "captain" for the upcoming season.
On Thursday, the Michigan Football program made it official by announcing the new captains for the 2024 season.
Donovan Edwards, RB - Senior
In addition to the fact that he's unquestionably the most lethal offensive weapon on the roster, Donovan Edwards has also taken a huge step forward as a leader during the off-season. He's become a mental health advocate, using his own struggles to try and help those around him. He's taken on more of a charitable role by hosting youth camps and visiting local schools, and he understands that his role as a Michigan Wolverine is far bigger than what he does on the football field.
At Michigan
- Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
- Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
- Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
- Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
- First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
- Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
- Has appeared in 38 games with four starts at running back
Max Bredeson, TE - Senior
Max Bredeson isn't a guy who gets a lot of recognition on the highlight reels, but he's certainly a guy who's critical to the Michigan offense - as well as the Michigan locker room. Every team needs a guy who's willing to do the dirty work on the field, and Bredeson is that guy for Michigan. Whether it's in his capacity as a tight end or at the H-back, Bredeson's smash-mouth style of play is perfect of a Michigan offense that loves to bully you in the trenches.
At Michigan
- Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
- Appeared in 28 career games at tight end and on special teams with four starts
Rod Moore, DB - Senior
A torn ACL could sideline Rod Moore for most - if not all - of the 2024 season. But even with the injury, there was little doubt that Moore would be named a captain this season. He's one of the top leaders on the roster, and he's used his injury to transition into more of coaching role while he works toward recovery. Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan recently shared his thoughts on the veteran DB:
"I mean, he hurt his leg and the next day he's in the front row of our meeting. I haven't seen that in my career. I know I haven't been coaching for 40 years, but it's just crazy the way that he's wired. He has a smile on his face, he's in there working right now walking on the treadmill, working on all of these different things."
At Michigan
- Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022-23)
- Shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021); named Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
- Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
- Has appeared in 37 games with 27 starts
Makari Paige, DB - Graduate Student
Makari might be relatively quiet at the microphone when he's meeting with the media, but he lets his play on the field do most of the talking. The veteran DB made 13 starts at safety during the 2023 National Championship season, and the absence of Rod Moore means that it will be even more critical for Paige to assume a leadership role on the football field in 2024.
At Michigan
- Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
- Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022)
- Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
- Has appeared in 41 games at safety and on special teams with 20 starts in the secondary
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Major update on Michigan Football's quarterback battle
BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football
Joel Klatt defines success for Michigan Football in Sherrone Moore's Year 1