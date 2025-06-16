BREAKING: Michigan Football lands veteran QB from transfer portal
Following a visit to Michigan last week, the Wolverines have landed East Carolina transfer QB Jake Garcia.
The former four-star prospect in the 2021 class spent his first two seasons of college football with the Miami Hurricanes. Ahead of the 2023 season, he transferred to the Missouri Tigers but didn't see any game action. In 2024, Garcia transferred again to ECU, where he accounted for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.
For head coach Sherrone Moore, adding a depth piece to the QB room like Garcia is a good move. Last season, Moore got a brutal look at what can happen when there are limited options at QB, and it resulted in one of the worst passing attacks in the nation. This year, Moore is intent on not having a repeat performance.
Although presumed starter Bryce Underwood is incredibly talented, there's always a big unknown when it comes to how a true freshman will perform at this level. And his presumed backup, veteran QB Mikey Keene, is still working his way back to full health. There's also a giant mystery when it comes to sophomore QB Jadyn Davis, a former four-star prospect who seems like the odd man out at this point. Davis Warren, who was Michigan's starter for the bulk of the season last year, is still rehabbing from a torn ACL against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
When you put all of that together, it makes sense that Moore is looking to add another experienced QB to the group. And with Garcia now in the mix, the Wolverines will have plenty of depth and experience in 2025 - something they lacked in 2024.
