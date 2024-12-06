BREAKING: Michigan loses top tight end to Big Ten foe

BREAKING: Elite 2025 TE Andrew Olesh has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 215 TE had been Committed to the Wolverines since July



“Let’s bring home a National Championship to Penn State! The best in PA stay in PA 🦁”… pic.twitter.com/yB5F1NxLMl