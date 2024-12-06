BREAKING: Michigan loses top tight end to Big Ten foe
After an incredibly successful run on the recruiting trail over the last month, Michigan was suffered its first big loss on Friday. Four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, who was one of the highest-rated commitments in Michigan's 2025 class, announced that he had flipped his commitment from Michigan to Penn State.
"Let's bring home a National Championship to Penn State," wrote Olesh.
The 6-5, 215 pound prospect out of Center Valley (PA) is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 3 tight end in the nation according to On3. Although Michigan seemed to have a commanding lead in his recruitment early on, teams like Alabama, Penn State, and Oregon were pushing hard to flip the elite tight end before early signing day. With Olesh opting to wait until Friday before signing, there was speculation that a flip was imminent.
Although it's certainly a loss for the Wolverines, Michigan still signed one of the top classes in 2025 and there's still plenty of time to find a replacement for Olesh. Whether it comes via the recruiting trail or the transfer portal, there's a high level of confidence that Sherrone Moore and his staff can make up for the loss in the coming weeks.
