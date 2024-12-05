Michigan Football listed among Early Signing Day 'winners', per Rivals
Head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan football look well on their way to signing one of the best recruiting classes in program history following a successful Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Wolverines have officially signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and 20 others to their class, including high four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who pledged and signed with the Maize and Blue on Wednesday. Michigan also landed a commitment and signature from three-star Louisville (Ky.) Fern Creek Traditional defensive lineman Travis Moten, who decommitted from Western Michigan back on Nov. 11.
With its big day in the books, Michigan was listed among one of the "winners" of Early Signing Day by Rivals' National Recruiting Director, Adam Gorney.
Here's what Gorney had to say about the Wolverines:
"Less than a week ago, Michigan beat Ohio State so the Wolverines are riding high and they’re still in the clouds after flipping five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU. Add on five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who chose the Wolverines over Colorado and in recent days Michigan flipped Clemson DB commit Jordan Young and five-star Auburn DE commit Nathaniel Marshall plus the Wolverines added three-star DL Travis Moten and that’s a really nice run."
With 21 players signed, Michigan awaits two more in the early signing period from committed prospects. Four-star Kilgore (Texas) cornerback Jayden Sanders is expected to submit his letter of intent on Thursday, while four-star Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh is expected to make his final decision and sign on Friday. Olesh is still being heavily pursued by Oregon as the early signing period continues.
Rivals ranks Michigan's 2025 recruiting class at No. 7 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Oregon (No. 1) and Ohio State (No. 3). However, the Wolverines average star ranking per player of 3.96 is the third-best mark in the nation, one spot ahead of the Buckeyes and trailing only Oregon (4.1) and LSU (4).
