WATCH: Ryan Day's cringy pregame speech before 'The Game' proves Buckeyes are all talk
There's not a college football coach in America facing more heat that Ohio State's Ryan Day.
The 45-year-old fell to 1-4 against Michigan last weekend, becoming the first Buckeye head coach to lose four consecutive games to the Wolverines since John Cooper in 1988-91. That's not the name you want to be associated with in Ohio State circles, but Day's era in Columbus is already being compared to the previous guy who couldn't get the job done in 'The Game'.
To make matters worse, a speech the Day delivered to Ohio State fans during the week leading up to the annual rivalry matchup has resurfaced in the wake of Michigan's 13-10 win over the Buckeyes, as a three-touchdown underdog. Put frankly, Day's speech is pretty cringy, especially with how 'The Game' played out again this season...
"Our number one goal every year is to win this game," Day said. "And we put everything we possibly have in our process, every single day, to work this game. We don't wear blue. We don't say the 'M' word. But this is not about them today. This is about us.
"This is about our team. This is about our band. This is about our fans. This is about our university. This is about our state. This is about our toughness. This is about our work ethic. This is about our integrity, our character, our resilience and who we are as Buckeyes. Let's fight today! Fight on three — one, two, three!"
Once again, Day and Ohio State were proven to be all bark and little bite. The Buckeye head coach has been hell-bent on proving he leads a tough program ever since 2021, when Michigan ran the ball down Ohio State's throat to the tune of 297 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Three years and three more losses later, Day's program has been proven to be neither tough nor resilient, at least not when matched up against the Wolverines.
Meanwhile, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore delivered a much different message when asked about the toughness of his own program after the win over the Buckeyes.
"That’s who we are," Moore said. "So we don’t really need to talk about it, that’s how we’re built. We don’t talk about toughness. We don’t talk about that. We know how we’re built in the weight room, what we do on the field, physicality, how we practice. That’s just who who Michigan is. So we don’t really need to talk about it."
One coach and program talk about it. The other coach and program are about it. Take notes, Ryan...
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI