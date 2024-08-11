Vikings’ Justin Jefferson impressed with JJ McCarthy’s NFL debut
Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy got something of a rude awakening in his first NFL preseason game, throwing an interception on his third career pass attempt for the Minnesota Vikings.
However, after settling in and adjusting to the speed of the professional game, McCarthy turned in an impressive performance leading the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in the second and third quarters of a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
McCartney led the Vikings on their first touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, with his 24-yard completion to Trishton Jackson setting up a 48-yard TD run from Minnesota tailback Kene Nwangwu. In second half, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson jumped on the NFL Network broadcast to discuss the rookie quarterback during a third quarter drive.
“I’m very impressed on how he’s been coming [along] this whole training camp, Jefferson said of McCarthy. “I think he’s been doing a great job, just trying to be the player that he is and trying to learn [how] to become a part of this system and to become that top tier quarterback.”
Later on in that drive, McCarthy threw his first career touchdown pass in the NFL, hitting Jackson in stride on a 45-yard deep-ball.
On Minnesota’s next drive, McCarthy stayed hot, throwing another strike to Jackson to keep the drive alive on 4th and 2 before hitting Trent Sherfield Sr. on the very next play for his second touchdown toss. Jefferson was there to greet the Vikings’ rookie quarterback on the sideline following the 33-yard score.
“Good s***, JJ!” Jefferson said.
That was the end of the day for McCarthy, who completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his NFL preseason debut. McCarthy will get the opportunity to build on his first professional performance next Saturday (Aug. 17) when Minnesota travels to Cleveland for its second preseason game.
J.J. McCarthy's highlights from the Minnesota Vikings preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders can be seen here.
