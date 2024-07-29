CBS Sports lists Michigan's starting quarterback in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten
Michigan is set to enter fall camp very soon and all eyes will be on the Wolverines' quarterback battle. It appears to be a three-man race between Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren. Both Warren and Orji started for the Maize and Blue team during Michigan's Spring Game this past April. But now that Tuttle is healthy he is going to be a strong candidate to earn the starting nod.
However, if the season started today, most people -- including myself -- believe Orji would walk out as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. Orji has just one career passing attempt, but has established himself as a big-time running threat. His dual-threat ability makes him more than an intriguing option for the Wolverines' offense.
Recently, CBS Sports ranked all the Big Ten projected starting quarterbacks for the 2024 season. Like everyone else has, Orji was listed as the Wolverines' starting quarterback. He was ranked as the No. 9 quarterback. Here's what they had to say about the Michigan presumed starter.
Alex Orji looked dynamic in the Michigan spring game, but the projected first-year starter has never attempted a pass in college. The Wolverines could be a run-heavy offense in 2024, which would fit the strength of Orji and his 6-foot-3, 236-pound frame. He unofficially completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 103 yards in the Michigan spring game back in April. He also had one carry for an 18-yard touchdown. Orji was not a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. True freshman Jadyn Davis ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2024 class and is touted as the quarterback of the future in Ann Arbor — but new head coach Sherrone Moore is not going to rush the process.- CBS Sports
At the ninth spot, it feels like a safe place to slot the projected starter. Obviously, there are projections when ranking the quarterbacks for the '24 season. If Orji starts all season, he could move up the list, but it's a wait-and-see approach with the red-shirt sophomore. With Orji's running ability, he could make the Michigan offense elite this year, but he struggles to throw the football -- he might lose the spot to a veteran such as Tuttle.
I also ranked the Big Ten projected starting quarterbacks earlier this summer -- you can see the full rankings below. I also ranked Orji at No. 9 with so much unknown. We don't know how he will do as the full-time starter but I also believe he is better than half the quarterbacks in the conference.
CBS Sports' Big Ten quarterback rankings:
1. Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
2. Drew Allar - Penn State
3. Will Howard - Ohio State
4. Miller Moss - USC
5. Will Rogers - Washington
6. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska
7. Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin
8. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State
9. Alex Orji - Michigan
10. Kurtis Rourke - Indiana
11. Hudson Card - Purdue
12. Max Brosmer - Minnesota
13. Ethan Garber - UCLA
14. Cade McNamara - Iowa
15. Luke Altmyer - Illinois
16. MJ Morris - Maryland
17. Mike Wright - Nebraska
18. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines on SI's Trent Knoop's Big Ten QB rankings:
1. Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
2. Drew Allar - Penn State
3. Will Howard - Ohio State
4. Will Rogers - Washington
5. Miller Moss - USC
6. Hudson Card - Purdue
7. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State
8. Ethan Garbers - UCLA
9. Alex Orji - Michigan
10. Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin
11. Cade McNamara - Iowa
12. Luke Altmyer - Illinois
13. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska
14. Max Brosmer - Minnesota
15. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers
16. Kurtis Rourke - Indiana
17. Billy Edwards/MJ Morris - Maryland
18. Mike Wright - Northwestern
