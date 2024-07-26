Sherrone Moore shares five Michigan freshmen that have impressed him so far
INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan will have a 25-man freshmen class for the 2024 football season and some have already got a head start by being early enrollees. Michigan fans got some glimpses of what's to come during the annual Michigan Spring Game this past April. The Wolverines landed one of the top quarterbacks in the '24 cycle in four-star Jadyn Davis. While Davis probably won't start this season, he will get his opportunity and will get even more chances in the coming years.
While Davis was one of the big fish for the Michigan Wolverines, there are several freshmen that have stuck out to head coach Sherrone Moore. During Big Ten Media Days, Moore was specifically asked about the freshmen. Moore was asked if any of them stood out to him early on and who he's excited about. The first-year Michigan head coach singled out five players individually and the entire offensive line.
"I think to watch these freshmen, man, talk about a mature group," said Moore. "Start with the quarterback, Jadyn Davis, dude just makes plays every time he's in the game. This spring he did a really good job of handling things, still learning the playbook, still learning the game, and adjusting. Phenomenal, phenomenal job. Two guys that I'm excited to watch, both receivers, I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin, those guys are really electric, have some ability. Whether they play early or not, we'll see. Excited about them. All the linemen, we had five of them enroll and super stoked about them. Jordan Marshall, he has a little bit of Blake Corum mentality in him and his skillset. Super excited about him. On the defensive side of the ball, the guy I'm most excited about as a true freshman is Dom Nichols, big, long athlete. Goofy as can be, funny as can be but dude can play. Super excited to see what he does this year."
The mention of Davis was expected since he was one of those early enrollees. Jordan Marshall is another, but the comparison to Blake Corum should have Michigan fans very excited. The Wolverines are a little thin at wide receiver even after going out and landing both Amorion Walker and C.J. Charleston via the portal. While it may be hard for both Stewart and Goodwin to earn a ton of playing time in Year 1, fans should expect them to hit the field some this year.
But how about the mention of Dom Nichols? Nichols comes to the Wolverines as a three-star recruit with Michigan getting him over Kentucky and Wisconsin. Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart at the cemented starters, but behind them it's a little bit of a mystery. TJ Guy is one player who will see a ton of play time behind both Moore and Stewart, but could Nichols work his way in as a true freshman?
Michigan fans will find out on August 31 when the Wolverines host Fresno State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Coach Moore shares who has the early track to start alongside Will Johnson on the Michigan defense, talks transfers
Sherrone Moore breaks down the Michigan offensive line battles, talks depth
Michigan football's Makari Paige talks Rod Moore's injury, transfer DBs