Michigan Football Transfer Will Reportedly Make Position Switch in 2026 Season

On Jan. 8, Michigan football landed a commitment from Oklahoma's Taylor Tatum out of the transfer portal in what was a signing that was thought to add to the Wolverine running back room.

However, according to a report from Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday, the former No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 will actually begin his career in Ann Arbor in the safeties room on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan football's Taylor Tatum, who transferred in from Oklahoma and was the No. 1 RB in the Class of 2024, will begin his career in Ann Arbor in the safeties room, I'm told.



He could move back to RB or see time there, but he will "start out at safety and go from there." — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 21, 2026

As Garcia's report notes, Tatum could move back to running back or still see time there, but will start out as a safety and things will play out from there.

While Tatum was highly regarded coming out of high school, he wasn't able to do a ton with the Sooners. In 2024, Tatum played in 11 games and saw 56 carries for 278 yards and three touchdowns. In 2025, Tatum carried the ball just one time.

He will enter Ann Arbor with three years of eligibility remaining.

Michigan's running back room

On Tuesday night, it was reported that running back Bryson Kuzdzal was withdrawing his name from the portal and returning to the Wolverines.

While it's well understood that Kuzdzal, a Grand Rapids native, loves playing for the Maize and Blue, the report he was coming back didn't seem to fully add up in what looked like a very crowded running back room with Jordan Marshall, incoming five-star freshman Savion Hiter, and Tatum, unless Kuzdzal was going to be content with battling those players to have a bigger role on the 2026 team.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) rushes with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, with Garcia's report of Tatum moving to safety, Kuzdzal's return seems to make more sense as the position change would figure to put Kuzdzal as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart at worst, with the potential to move up depending on how the room shakes out.

In any regard, the Wolverine running back room looks to be in good shape once again heading into the 2026 season.

Michigan's defensive back room

Kyle Whittingham was known at Utah for switching players' positions if he thought it was the right fit, and at least initially, that's exactly what it looks like is happening regarding Tatum's immediate future in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines should be in good shape in the secondary overall, with corners Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill providing a veteran presence to the back end, along with transfer Smith Snowden coming over from Utah, who is versatile and can play both corner and nickel.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver David Adolph (82) head butts with Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At safety, Michigan returns Jordan Young and Mason Curtis, who both made impactful plays in the Wolverine secondary last season, while also adding Chris Bracy from Memphis, who was one of the team's top tacklers in 2025.

Adding Tatum to that mix will be interesting as the secondary is shaping up to be a strength of the 2026 Michigan team on paper.