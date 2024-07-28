Opinion: A two-quarterback system could make Michigan very dangerous in 2024
I believe it was NFL legend John Madden who once said, "if you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none." It's a mindset that the vast majority of college football fans and analysts have adopted, but I'm not sure it's entirely accurate - particularly when you apply it to the Michigan Wolverines in 2024.
With fall camp set to begin this week, there's no doubt that all eyes will be on the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor. Although there are technically five guys have will have an opportunity to win the starting job in the coming weeks, the battle for that top spot appears to be between Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji.
Jack Tuttle
Tuttle, who's entering his seventh year of collegiate football, provides the most experience of any other option on the roster - by far. He spent his first five seasons with Indiana, where he appeared in 15 games and made 5 starts at quarterback. Tuttle was also selected as a team captain for the Hoosiers ahead of the 2022 season. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, most of his time has been spent as the backup to two guys who became first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy.
Statistically speaking, Tuttle's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page. He's got a career completion percentage of 59.8 and has thrown just 6 touchdowns (along with 6 interceptions) through six seasons. However, he did look relatively solid in limited reps with Michigan last season, completing 15-of-17 attempts for 130 yards and 1 touchdown.
Speaking with reporters during Big Ten Media Days, head coach Sherrone Moore indicated he likes what he's seen from his veteran QB so far. "Yeah, he’s been great, man," Moore said. "He’s been accurate. He’s been throwing hard, throwing physical, fast and it looks good."
Alex Orji
Orji quickly became a fan-favorite during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor. He's made nine appearances at quarterback over the last two years, and nearly all of his production has come exclusively running the ball. In fact, Orji has attempted just one career pass during his first two seasons - a five yard completion against UConn during his freshman season. As a rusher, Orji has accounted for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries during his collegiate carrier, including 86 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries during Michigan's 2023 National Championship run.
Given his lack of production through the air, there are some who believe that Orji isn't capable enough - or consistent enough - to solidify himself as the undisputed QB1 for Michigan this fall. Although it's possible those critics will be proven right in the coming weeks, it's hard to see any scenario where Orji doesn't play a significant role in the Michigan offense in 2024, even if it's primarily as a runner.
According to offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, Orji is one of the best offensive players on the roster, and getting the ball in his hands will be a priority this fall. "Alex is one of the best 11 players on offense," Campbell said at a recent NIL event. "He's gonna have to touch the football. We will have a plan for him to touch the football."
A Two-QB System
Although it currently appears to be a two-man battle between Tuttle and Orji, the reality is that it could turn into a two-man system during fall camp. Combined, both options provide most of the things you want in a quarterback: experience, leadership, and a dual-threat ability to keep a defense guessing.
Tuttle is primarily a pass-first quarterback, but he's also mobile enough to hurt a defense with his legs. Orji is obviously a guy who inflicts the most damage with his legs, but he's also capable of moving the ball through the air (something he proved during the spring game back in April). Regardless of whether it's Tuttle or Orji in the game, a pass, run, or an RPO are all options that are on the table.
Individually, I'm not sure that either option is enough to be exactly what Michigan needs at the quarterback position in 2024. But together, the duo of Tuttle and Orji might be the answer that propels the Michigan offense to compete at the highest level this fall. An offense that features two quarterbacks who can hurt you in multiple ways is a dangerous combination for any defense tasked with trying to stop it. Add in the other offensive weapons like Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland, and Semaj Morgan, and this Michigan offense could become one of the most productive in the conference.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024
Michigan Football: Makari Paige gives incredible answer about Ohio State