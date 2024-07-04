Wolverine Digest

Ranking Every Big Ten Football Projected Starting Quarterback Heading Into 2024

14 Big Ten teams will have a new starting quarterback come Fall. Here's how they all rank against each other.

Trent Knoop

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Big Ten will have four new teams when the 2024 football season begins this year. The conference added Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference and college football will have a new feel to it come August. I’m going to continue with the Big Ten rankings for the new-look conference. 

In this article, I’m going to rank the Big Ten projected quarterbacks. Now that spring is over and the summer is here, we probably have a better understanding of who will start for every team this fall. For my rankings, I’m not just looking at stats from 2023, but forecasting some predictions and talent around them for the 2024 season as well. For what it’s worth 14 out of the 18 teams will have a new full-time starter this season. 

18. Mike Wright (Northwestern)

Mike Wright
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws a pass against Tennessee during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Ncaa Football Tennessee Volunteers At Vanderbilt Commodores / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA

2023 stats: N/A

Northwestern lost Brendan Sullivan to the portal and David Braun went out and landed former Vanderbilt dual-threat quarterback, Mike Wright. Back in 2022, Wright was the starter for Vandy and threw for nearly 1,000 yards and rushed for over 500. But he hasn’t played in one full season and it’s a wait-and-see on how Wright will perform for Northwestern. 

17. Billy Edwards/MJ Morris (Maryland)

Billy Edwards
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: Edwards; 10-30 (33.3%) 128 yards, and one TD and one INT, 29 rushes for 91 yards and seven TDS --- Morris; 65-113 (63%) 719 yards, seven TDs and five INTs 

This is the only one I’m not going to name a starter. Billy Edwards has been with Maryland for a few years, but was used mainly for rushing downs and goalline scores. He hasn’t been a very efficient passer, which is probably why Mike Locksley went out and got NC State’s MJ Morris. Morris played in just four games last season, but looked good doing so. I imagine both will have a role with the Terps in 2024, but this won’t be the same offense without Taulia Tagovailoa. 

16. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)

Kurtis Rourke
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) prepares to pass during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

2023 stats: 195-307 (63.5%) 2,207 yards, 11 TDs and five INTs 

New head coach Curt Cignetti landed Ohio gun-slinger Kurtis Rourke. He played in just 11 games last year for OU, but he was the MAC Player of the Year in 2022. Rourke can definitely sling it around and it will be interesting to see how he may do in the Big Ten and with an offensive-minded coach like Cignetti. 

15. Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

Athan Kaliakmanis
Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Coach Greg Schiano and quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA

2023 stats: 156-294 (53.1%) 1,838 yards, 14 TDs, and 9 INTs 

Kaliakmanis held down the quarterback spot for Minnesota last season, but things didn’t go as expected for either party, so he is back in the Big Ten with Rutgers. While Kaliakmanis hasn’t been too great as a college quarterback, he has potential, and Greg Schiano feels like it’s an upgrade over what he had in Gavin Wimsatt. I don’t think he will lead the Scarlet Knights to the promised land, but he should be serviceable for Schiano. 

14. Max Brosmer (Minnesota)

Helmet
Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet on the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 294-459 (64%) 3,464 yards, 29 TDs, and five INTs 

Speaking of Minnesota, PJ Fleck landed New Hampshire’s FCS All-American, Max Brosmer. He spent five seasons with New Hampshire and won a ton of awards. If it weren’t for the lack of experience of playing in D-1 football, or the Big Ten, Brosmer would probably be ranked higher to begin the season. But like a lot of FCS quarterbacks making the transition, it’s a wait-and-see. 

13. Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)

Dylan Raiola
Nov. 25, 2022; Chandler, AZ, USA; Chandler Wolves quarterback Dylan Raiola (1) warms up to face the Centennial Coyotes at Chandler High School's Austin Field; Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould-USA TODAY NETWORK (Credit: Alex Gould/The Arizona Republic) / The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 stats: N/A 

It took one season before Matt Rhule landed his star quarterback. Raiola comes in as the top-ranked quarterback in the cycle and is expected to start as a true freshman, Nebraska landed him over the likes of Ohio State and Georgia, among every other program. It’s likely Raiola will have his ups and downs as a true freshman, but the ceiling potential is as high as anyone.

12. Luke Altmyer (Illinois)

Luke Altmyer
Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) passes the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 175-270 (64.8%) 1,883 yards, 13 TDs, and 10 INTs 

It was an inconsistent year for the Ole Miss transfer at Illinois in year one. Altmyer struggled to take care of the ball at times, but also showed why he was a sought-after prospect when he was in high school. The talent is there, but can he put it all together? That’s to be determined. 

11. Cade McNamara (Iowa)

Cade McNamara
Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass against the Western Michigan Broncos during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 46-90 (51.1%) 505 yards, four TDs, and three INTs 

McNamara played in just five games for Iowa last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Just a few years ago, McNamara helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten title and a CFP birth, but after losing the job to J.J. McCarthy in 2022, McNamara never looked the same. All Iowa needs him to do is get back to being that safe game manager type and get its offense on track. The Iowa defense will do its job, but McNamara also will need to move the chains. 

10. Tyler Van Dyke (Wisconsin)

Tyler Van Dyke
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass during spring practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday April 2, 2024. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal

2023 stats: 219-333 (65.8%) 2,703 yards, 19 TDs, and 12 INTs 

Sticking with the theme, Van Dyke had a very up-and-down season, and career, with Miami. He played in 11 games for the ‘Canes last year and he was very turnover-prone. Van Dyke is hoping a change of scenery will get his collegiate career back on track and it seems possible with Luke Fickell at the helm. Fickell had good quarterback play at Cincinnati and is looking for that at Wisconsin. Having a guy like Will Pauling to throw to always helps. 

9. Alex Orji (Michigan)

Alex Orji
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji runs against Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 stats: 15 rushes 86 yards and one TD 

This ranking is strictly a projection. Orji is a great rusher with his size and that’s how Michigan utilized him. He has just one career passing attempt, but we saw him throw during the Spring Game and he looked like he settled in nicely. Michigan doesn’t need J.J. McCarthy-type play from Orji, but more of that game-manager, don’t-make-mistakes type of play. With Orji’s ability to run the football, it will add a whole new dimension to the Wolverines’ offense. 

8. Ethan Garbers (UCLA)

Ethan Garbers
Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) scrambles to throw a touchdown under pressure from USC Trojans safety Jaylin Smith (19) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 98-146 (67.1%) 1,136 yards, 11 TDs, and three INTs 

Garbers was in a quarterback carousel last year with Dante Moore – who is now at Oregon. Moore had the five-star rating and potential, but he sure wasn’t as efficient as Garbers. Throwing just three interceptions last year, he was a safe option for the UCLA offense. There shouldn’t be any doubt that Garbers will start the 2024 season with new head coach DeShaun Foster at the helm. Garbers will need to take it up another level for the Bruins to succeed next season. 

7. Aidan Chiles (Michigan State)

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles looks to throw during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA

2023 stats: 24-35 (68.6%) 309 yards, four TDs; 17 rushes for 79 yards and three TDs 

Chiles followed Jonathan Smith to Michigan State after playing behind DJ Uiagalelei at Oregon State. Chiles, who was a bigger recruit, did play in nine games for the Beavers last season. Although Smith had Uiagalelei as the starter, it was hard not to play the true freshman. Now, Chiles is the clear starter for Smith as they both transition to the Big Ten.

6. Hudson Card (Purdue)

Hudson Card
Nov 4, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 215-365 (58.9%) 2,387 yards, 15 TDs, and eight INTs; 93 rushes for 203 yards and five TDS 

Card came over from Texas last season and put up some nice yardage numbers for Purdue under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. The Boilermakers allowed Card to throw the ball a ton and while he was a little inefficient completing less than 60% of his throws, he did throw for 15 touchdowns, but also eight interceptions. In year two, Card should get better and the Purdue offense should be better. The only question is, who exactly is Card throwing the ball to this season?

5. Miller Moss (USC)

Miller Moss
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) gestures during a running play against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 46-65 (70.8%) 681 yards, seven TDs, and one INT 

It’s not going to be an easy task, but Moss will get the first shot to replace Heisman winner and first-overall pick, Caleb Williams. If USC’s bowl game was any insight, Miller looks the part. He threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Louisville last season. In Lincoln Riley’s offense and with the weapons there, Moss is set up to succeed right away. 

4. Will Rogers (Washington)

Will Rogers
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 142-237 (59.9%) 1,626 yards, 12 TDs, and four INTs 

Rogers comes from Mississippi State where he was an absolute stat stuffer. During his four seasons with the Bulldogs, he set a total of 29 single-game, season, and career school records at Mississippi State. He leaves Miss. State as the program’s leader with 12,315 passing yards and 94 touchdowns. He comes from Mike Leach’s school of passing, but it shouldn’t change much being under Jeff Fisch whose Arizona Wildcats put up solid numbers a year ago

3. Will Howard (Ohio State)

Will Howard
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) of the scarlet team throws a pass to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

2023 stats: 219-357 (61.3%) 2,643 yards, 24 TDs, and 10 INT; 81 rushes for 351 yards and nine TDs 

After coming onto the scene in 2022, Howard was the full-time starter for Kansas State in ’23. But by the end of the season, the coaching staff decided to play Avery Johnson more and Howard entered the portal. He’s definitely in a better situation now than he was a year ago. While Howard has a couple of freshmen right behind him, he should get the chance to lead the Buckeyes in 2024. Howard is more of a dual-threat player than what OSU had last year in Kyle McCord, but his throwing ability is what’s going to determine how long of a leash he has. Either way, Howard is set up for success in Columbus.

2. Drew. Allar (Penn State)

Drew. Allar
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

233-389 (59.9%) 2,631 yards, 25 TDs, and two INTs; 74 rushes 206 yards, and four TDs 

Allar was probably the second-best quarterback a year ago behind Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Allar did a great job of taking care of the ball and making plays for Penn State last year, but in typical PSU fashion, he struggled to make the big plays when it counted against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will get another year with Allar as their signal caller and this feels like the year PSU has to capitalize. 

1. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

Dillon Gabriel
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

2023 stats: 266-384 (69.3%) 3,660 yards, 30 TDs, and six INTs; 93 rushes for 373 yards, and 12 TDs 

Gabriel was one of the most explosive quarterbacks last season at Oklahoma and now he has a chance to become even more so under Dan Lanning in Oregon. The Ducks have one of the best offenses in college football. Gabriel will have a ton of weapons around him and it feels evident that he will have a strong case by the end of the season as being the top quarterback in the conference. 

