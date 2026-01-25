CBS Sports Reveals Michigan Football's Top Transfer Portal Addition

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham and the new staff utilized the Jan. 2-16 transfer portal window to build the 2026 roster and add key pieces to the future for the Wolverines.

While losing some key players to the portal during the period, all in all, Michigan did well to retain some key pieces that played big roles on the nine-win 2025 team, while also filling some holes at positions of need through the coaching transition from Sherrone Moore to Whittingham.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the season, CBS Sports revealed its Way Too Early Top 25 ahead of the 2026 season, with the Wolverines checking in the top 10 at No. 9.

Following that, Cody Nagel, also from CBS Sports, revealed the top portal addition for each team in that top 25.

Michigan's top addition

According to the article from Nagel, former Utah tight end JJ Buchanan was the biggest addition for the Wolverines in the month of January.

Buchanan, who spent most of his snaps during his freshman season as a Ute lining up at wide receiver, committed to the Wolverines on Jan. 12. This past season, Buchanan hauled in 26 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns during the Utes' 10-2 regular season.

"Michigan is tapping into a proven formula, as Kyle Whittingham's approach from Utah has followed him north with five transfers joining the Wolverines," Nagel wrote. "Leading the group is tight end JJ Buchanan, the highest-rated at his position this transfer cycle. Buchanan turned heads as a freshman, leading all first-year tight ends nationally with 427 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches. At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, he combines size, athleticism and playmaking ability, giving Michigan an immediate weapon in the passing game and a reliable target for quarterback Bryce Underwood."

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Wolverines will also return their top pass catcher from the 2025 season in Andrew Marsh, while also adding receivers Jaime Ffrench from Texas and Salesi Moa, a class of 2026 wideout who will also come over from Utah.

With the additions, Michigan will hope its young corps of pass catchers, along with Underwood under center, will make for a potent passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck.