Michigan lands an All-American out of the transfer portal

After losing both Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham off the edge to graduation, Michigan needed to bring in some talent for the 2026 season -- that's what Michigan did on Thursday night. As expected, the Wolverines landed Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley.

The prized pass rusher will have two years of eligibility remaining and is very familiar with the defense that Michigan will run in 2026. While he starred with Utah this season, Daley began his career with BYU, under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Daley will also have his position coach, Lewis Powell, in Ann Arbor, as well.

Daley was an All-American this season with Utah. Daley was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs. Daley's season ended early due to an injury, but is expected to be fully healthy for next season.

On3 listed Daley as the No. 8 transfer player in the portal and the No. 3 edge rusher. The Utah prospect was a three-star recruit out of high school and signed with BYU, where he played one season.

Here are a few accolades from Daley this season:

All-America (Walter Camp First Team, AFCA Second Team, AP Second Team)

Voted All-Big 12 First Team by the league’s coaches.

Named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Season totals included 48 tackles (17.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks) in addition to one PBU and two forced fumbles.

At the time of his injury, was tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 TFL and ranked second in the country with 11.5 sacks.

Michigan is starting to gain some traction in the portal

With the addition of Daley, Michigan has now signed five players via the portal. The Wolverines landed three top specialists for next season: Kicker Trey Butkowskie (Pitt), Punter Cameron Brown (UNLV), and Long Snapper Nico Crawford.

Earlier on Thursday, Michigan landed running back Taylor Tatum from Oklahoma. Back in 2024, Tatum was regarded as the top-ranked running back in the cycle. While the Wolverines didn't land Tatum, Michigan did land No. 4 running back Jordan Marshall.

There have been several other players linked to Michigan in the transfer portal, and with it closing on Jan. 16, the Wolverines are likely just getting started.