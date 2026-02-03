Former Michigan Football Coach to be Hired by NFL Team
Former Michigan football assistant coach Grant Newsome is set to be hired by the NFL's New York Giants, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Newsome did some very good work with Michigan's tight ends and offensive linemen in his four years as an assistant coach in Ann Arbor, but was not retained by new Wolverine head coach Kyle Whittingham as he brought in new offensive line coach Jim Harding with him from Utah.
Now, Newsome looks to be continuing his coaching career at the pro level and will get an opportunity under new Giants coach John Harbaugh. The connection between the two is obvious as Newsome was a part of Jim Harbaugh's staff after kicking off his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 2020 after a two-year playing career in Ann Arbor.
After his playing career ended early due to injury, Newsome became an student assistant, working with the tight ends in 2018-19.
Newsome's coaching career
Newsome worked with the Michigan offensive line under Jim Harbaugh as a graduate assistant in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before becoming the full time tight ends coach in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, Newsome moved to be the offensive line coach under coach Moore and continued in that role in the 2025 season.
During his time as a coach in Ann Arbor, Newsome helped six players secure All-Big Ten honors, including Luke Schoonmaker (third team, 2022), Colston Loveland (first team, 2023), AJ Barner (honorable mention, 2023), Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe (honorable mention, 2024) and Giovanni El-Hadi (third team, 2025).
The tight end groups coached by Newsome also contributed to the offensive line unit that became the first-ever group to win consecutive Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022.
In 2024, Michigan's Newsome-led offensive line helped an offense that supported a sufficient rushing attack despite having a limited passing game, with Kalel Mullings running for 948 yards on the ground that season.
In 2025, Michigan had one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the nation with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall leading the way behind a young offensive line unit that made strides as the season progressed.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Newsome will remain working in the offensive line for the Giants as the assistant offensive line coach.
