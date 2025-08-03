CBS Sports predicts the Michigan football, Oklahoma non-conference battle in 2025
Michigan football's 2025 schedule is much less daunting in 2025 compared to 2024. There is no Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Illinois, or Indiana on the schedule -- but the Wolverines still have a powerful foe on the docket in Week 2. In what will be Michigan's first 'real test' after hosting New Mexico in Week 1, the Wolverines will travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma in a prime-time game.
The Wolverines didn't fare well last season in their big non-conference game against the Longhorns. Michigan's secondary was picked apart by Quinn Ewers, and Texas would go on to win 31-12 in the Big House.
While Oklahoma was only 6-7 (2-6) last year, the Sooners have been a power in college football for a long time. Things haven't gone well for Brent Venables since he became the Sooners' head coach, so there is some pressure for the former Clemson defensive coordinator to win the big game.
Recently, CBS Sports predicted the first loss for every SEC team in 2025. When it came to Oklahoma, the predicted for loss for the Sooners came against Texas -- which meant, Oklahoma is predicted to beat Michigan.
"Imagine the hype for Red River if both teams come in unbeaten and inside the top 10? It's possible. If the Sooners take out Michigan and Auburn during the opening month of the campaign, Brent Venables' new-look team will have a perfect record going to Dallas....."
What's at stake for Michigan
Sherrone Moore has shown he can win the big games. Michigan might've lost against Texas and Oregon last year, but there was a clear talent discrepancy on the field. There was also a big talent gap when the Wolverines faced both Ohio State and Alabama -- but Moore willed Michigan to victories.
This game means a little more than just a non-conference test. It will be Bryce Underwood's first big game, in a hostile environment, and it's Moore's alma mater. We are going to learn something about both of these teams in Week 2 of the regular season. Will the big stage be too much for some of the younger Wolverines, or will Michigan rise to the occasion?
