Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
Fall camp begins in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, and what's better than thinking about competition? The Wolverines will begin their quest for a College Football Playoff appearance and a national championship, but if Michigan is going to get there -- it must pick the right players to start.
In this article, we are going to pick the biggest camp battles to watch heading up to August 30 when the Wolverines take on New Mexico.
Quarterback
Contenders: Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene, Jake Garcia, Jadyn Davis
Let's knock out the most obvious one on the list. While the true freshman is the expected starter when Michigan takes the field against New Mexico, Sherrone Moore hasn't named a starting QB yet. In fact, Moore told reporters that when someone emerges, he will know -- meaning it hasn't happened yet.
"Before anybody asks, it's an open competition," Moore said. "He (Underwood) is not the starter right now—there is no starter. We'll figure out who that is in camp and we'll do a really good job of evaluating that position to make sure we have the best person to lead our program at the quarterback position."
Michigan brought in Mikey Keene, who is as experienced as any QB out there. Keene threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. But the Fresno State transfer missed spring camp due to an injury, and it paved way for Underwood and Jadyn Davis to get all the reps with the 1s.
The Wolverines also brought in veteran Jake Garcia to compete -- might tell you more on the Keene situation -- but this battle appears to be between Underwood and Keene, with the freshman phenom holding a big lead.
Wide Receiver
Contenders: Fredrick Moore, Semaj Morgan, Anthony Simpson, Andrew Marsh, Jamar Browder, Channing Goodwin, Peyton O'Leary
You might notice Donaven McCulley's name is missing, and that's because, in my opinion, he is the only WR who has 100% locked down a starting job. Sherrone Moore has nothing but good things to say about the former IU playmaker and McCulley was given the famed No. 1 jersey.
But after McCulley, you have both Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan, who are likely starters. But let's be real, the leading WR from last season was Tyler Morris with 248 receiving yards. No, the QB play didn't help, but the Michigan WRs had issues creating separation. Will that change with Chip Lindsey and Bryce Underwood? Probably, but we need to see players emerge.
Recently, Moore spoke on his playmakers.
"Fred Moore is another guy that we think, you know, had a really good bowl game, stepped up in the bowl game, excited to see where he goes," Moore told Webb.
“Andrew Marsh, a freshman, another good one. Channing Goodwin really took a step this spring. He's a guy that was just like he reminded us how he played of like Ronnie [Bell], just steady, always making plays, was always in the right place, doing a lot of great things.
"You know, Samaj Morgan is a guy that's had some highlights throughout his career and excited to see where he goes. But these two freshmen, well, really, you know, the two freshmen that were here in the spring, Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder. Jamar is 6'5, 200 pounds and talk about a guy who can go get a jump ball and a goal ball.
"He's that type of guy. And so we're excited for that room and the production of where it is and where it's going.”
Left Tackle
Contenders: Evan Link, Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier
After Evan Link struggled at right tackle last season, Michigan moved him to left tackle for the bowl game against Alabama. He played much better and heading into camp, Link is the likely starter. But true freshman Andrew Babalola has been turning heads, and he is the future of the Wolverines' offensive line. The five-star recruit is raw, but is also extremely smart and talented.
During Big Ten Media Days, Moore talked about the competition at LT.
It's going to be a fun competition," Moore said. "There's really three guys in there, Evan Link, Andrew Babalola, and Blake Frazier that are all combating for that spot. And I could see a situation where you're playing two guys in the season, maybe all three at some point somewhere on the line."
The only other spot on the offensive line that could be up for grabs is at RG, but Nathan Efobi has come a long way, and as of now, he feels like the penciled-in starter.
Nickel
Contenders: Mason Curtis, TJ Metcalf, Brandyn Hillman, Zeke Berry
Zeke Berry's name is on the list because he played nickel some last year, and Michigan has put him there some this spring. But make no mistake, Berry is almost a guarantee to play corner this season after playing exceptionally well there to end last year.
Michigan played Makari Paige at nickel last year, when it moved Berry to corner, and with how deep the Wolverines are at safety, I think you see one of those guys step up at nickel. Brandyn Hillman is on the list too, but he is more of the safety you're looking for. That leaves it down to both Mason Curtis and TJ Metcalf.
"Yeah, we’ve done that before," Moore said of playing safeties at nickel. "We’ve had bigger safeties there not just Makari but the year before we did that. We did a little bit with Makari the year before and other guys so definitely an option for us and a guy we can put there a guy like Mason Curtis would be another guy we can have there. Brandyn Hillman is a guy we can have there. TJ Metcalf, all those guys. So it’s going to be a competition that will go throughout camp and even guys will rotate in the season for it."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist
Paul Finebaum debates if Sherrone Moore can lead Michigan back to the CFP
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team