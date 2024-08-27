Central Michigan issues response to Connor Stalions Netflix Documentary
Although Michigan is clearly in the crosshairs of the NCAA investigation into Connor Stalions and his apparent sign-stealing scheme, another football program may also find itself in some hot water as a result of the investigation. Central Michigan became part of the story when videos began circulating social media showing what appears to be Stalions on the CMU sideline for the Chippewa's season-opener against Michigan State last year.
In the photo below, you can see the individual that is believed to be Stalions - wearing a CMU hat, CMU shirt, sunglasses, possibly fake facial hair and a wig. Hell, even some are suggesting that his sunglasses may have been equipped with a camera for recording game footage.
While it seems funny on the surface, the reality is that his presence on the CMU sideline in 2023 poses risks to both Central Michigan and the University of Michigan. For CMU, the obvious question is how did he get there? Who gave him a badge, who provided him with team gear, and for what purpose was he there? At the time, Stalions was also a member of the U-M staff and was on the payroll, meaning his presence at that game would have been prohibited given that CMU's opponent - Michigan State - was on Michigan's schedule later that same season.
NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 states that off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited. That means if it is indeed Stalions wearing a disguise on CMU's sideline for that 2023 matchup against Michigan State, the former U-M staffer would have certainly violated that specific bylaw.
In the sign-stealing documentary that was released by Netflix on Tuesday, Stalions denies having any recollection as to whether or not he was at that specific game. "I don't recall attending a specific game there, no," Stalions told NCAA investigators. But in that same documentary, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy had a different take on the matter.
"Well I know the answer to that because he told me," Portnoy said. "Yeah, that was Connor on the sidelines. That was Connor on the sidelines."
Following the release of the documentary, CMU issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to cooperating with the NCAA investigation.
"We are aware of inferences made in the new Nteflix documentary regarding former University of Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions accessing the CMU sidelines during our opening game last September. For the past then months, CMU has fully cooperated with the NCAA's ongoing investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA as it works to complete its investigation. NCAA Bylaws expressly prohibit CMU from publicly commenting on the details of the case at this time. We are eager to bring this matter to a fair and prompt conclusion and to share what we know. We appreciate the patience and support of our community."
