Jim Harbaugh's new commercial references Michigan's saying: 'Bet'
Jim Harbaugh appears to be back to his old self in Los Angeles. Harbaugh, who is coming off of a national title in Ann Arbor, is back in the NFL after coaching Michigan from 2015-2023. As Michigan fans have heard many of times, it looks like Harbaugh has a 'pep in his step' following a fantastic ending to a soap opera of a story in 2023.
Not only has Harbaugh re-activated his X(Twitter) account and is back to posting for the first time since 2020, but Harbaugh is now featured in a commercial. Harbaugh is featured in Perplexity's ad. Perplexity is an AI-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
The ad begins with what appears Harbaugh emerging into a press conference following a football game. A reporter asks Harbaugh how he thought his team performed. "Not bad. Pretty good. We moved the ball. Good day" in a typical Harbaugh response.
The next question is a little different. A reporter asked Harbaugh if the humidity impacted the gameplay in the first half. Harbaugh stumbles, takes a drink out of a 'perplexity' bottle, and then jolts out a scientific answer. A few more questions get rattled off with Harbaugh giving confident answers.
Finally, a reporter says to Harbaugh, "My kid keeps saying 'bet', what's that all about?"
"It's an informal way of saying 'Okay' or 'All right'", Harbaugh informed the reporter.
As we all remember, Harbaugh was suspended for the final three Big Ten games of last season. He didn't know he was suspended until the team plane landed for Penn State and then the team got the word. A series of tweets came in from Twitter with one word 'Bet' and that became the Michigan mantra for the remainder of the season.
The Wolverines would go on to beat Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State. Beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Go on to beat Alabama and Washington in the CFP to win the National Championship.
You can see the commercial below:
