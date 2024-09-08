Jim Harbaugh re-activates social media, tweets for first time since 2020
The former Michigan football coach has been completely inactive on social media, but at one time -- he was one of the greatest follows on Twitter (X now). Harbaugh would call out anyone that needed called out including SEC coaches or the NCAA. But since September 15, 2020, Harbaugh has gone silent.
But on Saturday, September 8, the Michigan legend is BACK. Harbaugh posted on his X account about his Los Angeles Chargers.
"Excited to watch out guys compete this year"
Things aren't off to a great start in Ann Arbor since Harbaugh has left. Michigan is now 1-1 after getting defeated by No. 3 Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns beat the Wolverines on both sides of the football and neither the Michigan offense nor defense was very effective.
Of course, when Harbaugh sent out his first post since 2020, Michigan fans wanted to make sure their former coach was missed in Ann Arbor.
Fans are in a restless state right now after Harbaugh led Michigan to an undefeated year with a national championship in 2023. But Harbaugh wanted Sherrone Moore to become the next head coach at Michigan and nobody knows Moore better than Harbaugh. While it's ultimately to be determined how Moore does as the head coach at Michigan, the feeling around Ann Arbor is that the Wolverines hired the right man for the job.
