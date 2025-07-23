Charles Woodson 'scouted' Shamari Earls before blessing him with famous No. 2 jersey
When it comes to Michigan football, there are a couple of numbers that stand out on the field. On offense, you have the famous No. 1 jersey that was always thought of as being worn by an elite Wolverine WR. Players like Anthony Carter, David Terrell, Marquise Walker, and Braylon Edwards all wore that number -- all being fantastic players.
Then on the defensive side of the ball, it was Charles Woodson who made No. 2 elite. Most recently, Will Johnson took on the challenge of wearing No. 2 and he didn't disappoint, becoming a two-time All-American with the Wolverines.
Entering 2025, it's a true freshman who will wear No. 2. Talking to On3, four-star CB Shamari Earls said he didn't want the number initially, but after speaking with Johnson, Woodson, and coaches -- he wants to take on the challenge.
“At first, I didn’t really want the number, but Coach saw something in me, and talking to Will and Charles Woodson, they see something in me, so I just went ahead and took on the challenge,” Earls said.
According to the 6-foot-2, Virginia native, Woodson did some personal scouting on him to determine if he should wear No. 2 right away. Needless to say, Woodson liked what he saw.
“He said he looked and kinda did some scouting on me, thinks I’m a really good player,” Earls said. “And I had met him a couple times during my recruitment, so we already had the relationship pre-built. They let me have the number, but if I mess up and don’t hold up to the standard of the number, then I guess … yeah.”
After losing Johnson and Aamir Hall, Michigan returns both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry. But that No. 3 CB is wide open and Earls will have a fighting chance to earn it right away.
