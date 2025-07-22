Michigan becomes finalist for No. 1 CB in country, talks interest level in Wolverines
Michigan football has 21 commitments in the 2026 cycle, but there is still a need at cornerback. After losing long-time commit Brody Jennings to Miami, the Wolverines have just one true cornerback in the class: four-star Dorian Barney. Michigan also has two safeties committed: Andre Clarke and Jordan Deck.
The Wolverines are hoping they can fill that need with the top-ranked cornerback in the country -- per Rivals -- when Davon Benjamin Jr. makes his announcement. The Los Angeles (CA) Oaks Christian prospect is down to Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and North Carolina.
The 6-foot defender is ranked as the No. 36 prospect in the country, per 247Sports' Composite. According to Greg Biggins from 247Sports, Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out west.
Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field. Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.
Two schools sticking out to Benjamin
According to a recent report from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Benjamin said both Michigan and Oregon are sticking out.
“Michigan, I’d say just the fact that who they are, they’re going to preach that to you every day, it’s going to show up in their work,” Benjamin said about the Wolverines. “I love the fact that Michigan has great people in the building. A new head coach, great dude, and he obviously cares for this football stuff. But at the end of the day, he’s going to make sure you’re taken care of off the field. You can walk around with that Michigan degree anywhere in life and be successful with it. So, really, I love the care that they’ve got on and off the field.”
Benjamin will make his decision on August 2.
