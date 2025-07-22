'We hadn't seen that since Nico': Sherrone Moore gushes over potential Michigan playmaker
After having the 131st-ranked passing attack in 2024, Sherrone Moore knew there were changes to be made. He started off by landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood, getting Chip Lindsey to come over from North Carolina to become the new OC, and then Michigan hit the transfer portal.
The Wolverines landed 6-foot-5 IU transfer Donaven McCulley and UMass transfer Anthony Simpson. Speaking to 247Sports' Sam Webb, Coach Moore talked about McCulley coming into the fold and earning the famous No. 1 jersey.
“Yeah, the guy that stood out the most is Donaven McCulley in camp," Moore told Webb. "And people didn't get to see much of him in spring ball in the spring game, and that was on purpose. He'd done some dynamic things in spring ball and excited to see where he goes and earned the No. 1 [jersey] because of it.
"And that's a number that we're going to take a lot of pride in and make sure you can't just get. But it was pretty evident when the defensive guys were looking at me and saying, yeah, I think he's that guy. So caught a couple of postballs on people were just like okay.
"All right, we hadn't seen that since Nico [Collins] and he, you know, that's what he reminded us of a little bit. So excited for him."
Other playmakers stepping up
The leading WR in 2024 was Tyler Morris -- who transferred to Indiana. Morris caught just 23 receptions for 248 yards and two scores. With Underwood under center, others are expected to step up at WR.
Moore touched on several playmakers at the WR position that he's excited about and that he's seen production from this spring. Besides McCulley, Moore is looking at Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan, Channing Goodwin, and freshmen Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder.
"Fred Moore is another guy that we think, you know, had a really good bowl game, stepped up in the bowl game, excited to see where he goes," Moore told Webb.
“Andrew Marsh, a freshman, another good one. Channing Goodwin really took a step this spring. He's a guy that was just like he reminded us how he played of like Ronnie [Bell], just steady, always making plays, was always in the right place, doing a lot of great things.
"You know, Samaj Morgan is a guy that's had some highlights throughout his career and excited to see where he goes. But these two freshmen, well, really, you know, the two freshmen that were here in the spring, Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder. Jamar is 6'5, 200 pounds and talk about a guy who can go get a jump ball and a goal ball.
"He's that type of guy. And so we're excited for that room and the production of where it is and where it's going.”
