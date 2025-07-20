Clemson transfer says Michigan 'has everything somebody like me could want'
Michigan football defensive lineman Tre Williams, who played at Clemson from 2020-24, has such a wealth of experience that his teammates call him "unc" around Schembechler Hall. The now sixth-year college football player will finish out his playing career at Michigan after appearing in 44 games with the Tigers, compiling 35 tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups at his former school.
Williams recently sat down with former Michigan player and current radio announcer for the Wolverines, Jon Jansen, on the In The Trenches Podcast to discuss why he ultimately chose Michigan and what he brings to the table as a player and person.
"Why not come to Ann Arbor?" said Williams. "You guys have everything somebody like me could want. Great history of defensive tackles and defensive linemen, great defenses, great tradition just with the school and the alumni base. There's no reason why I wouldn't have came here."
With being a veteran player and being involved in many high leverage college football games, Williams said he will bring strong leadership and serve as someone who can help establish a strong presence to the Michigan defense in 2025.
"I bring leadership, passion, experience, big game experience, physicality," Williams said. "I try to be—I don't want to say a tone setter, but I kind of want to set the example and be the example."
Off the field, Williams has a family-oriented mindset and strives to be a person who is approachable and someone that people can always talk to if they need something.
"(I'm) just a very family-oriented guy, someone who believes in tight-knit groups, someone who wants to bring people together and bring people along, and just am a friendly guy who you can always talk to. Just being the old head in the locker room," said Williams.
Williams has overcome a plethora of injuries and adversity in his football career and has used the lessons learned from those moments to give him a greater appreciation for being able to play the game, saying it helps him put things in perspective as to how grateful he is knowing football can be taken away in an instant.
"I've had football taken away from me," Williams said. "I've had a bunch of injuries, minor setbacks, and nothing is worse than when the game is away from you. It's very easy to take the game for granted when you have it all the time and you can do it every day. But it's those days when you can't and you're on the sidelines watching. I think those times brought my love for football way up, like even more than it already was when I was a kid—just a deeper appreciation for it."
With the experience of Williams, Alabama transfer Damon Payne, Rayshaun Benny and guys like Trey Pierce and Ike Iwunnah to give the Wolverines depth, the interior line position should be in good shape heading into the fall season with multiple players ready to make some noise to help the Michigan defense.
