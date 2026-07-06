Coach Micah Simon Details What Makes a Great Michigan Wide Receiver

After suffering 28 dropped passes last year, Michigan re-tooled its receiving corps heading into 2026. Andrew Marsh returns after a stellar true freshman campaign, and will be the unquestioned top target this season for quarterback Bryce Underwood.

But Michigan brought in four playmakers who should make a drastic difference in the passing game. Utah's JJ Buchanan and Texas' Jaime French Jr. come over, along with incoming freshmen five-star Salesi Moa, and four-star Travis Johnson.

There are other players who came back to Michigan who hope to make an impact this season. Kendrick Bell, Jamar Browder, and Channing Goodwin, among others.

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Along with a new-look receiving corps, Michigan brought over Utah wide receiver coach Micah Simon, who recently spoke about what makes a good wide receiver at the collegiate level.

"Characteristics that make a good receiver is someone who can attack the football in the air," Simon said. "The quarterback, man, they have to deal with a lot in the pocket and every time the football is not going to be perfect, can we make up for a little misthrow or a little mis-timing and then obviously, just the speed on the field.

"You have to be a player that can threaten the defense in more than one way. To be able to take the top off and threaten the defense down the field is something huge and that's something that we'll be looking for and recruiting as we continue to build out our roster here."

No drama, all work

For a very, very long time, wide receivers have been considered divas, especially at the NFL level. Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, and AJ Brown are just a few names. Wide receivers are now paid as the stars in the NFL, and they want the football.

But Simon's message to fans and Michigan's wide receivers is quite simple: Do what's for the greater good of the team. If that means blocking 50 times a game, do it. If that means catching it 50 times a game, do it.

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"As receivers, we're people that think we're always open or we think we should always give the football," Simon said. "It is doing something that's a greater good for the team. If it's a game where we have to block 50 snaps, that's what we'll do.

"If it's a game where we have to throw it 50 snaps, that's what we'll do. So, we're always going to be that less trauma, more work mentality and that's something that the kids have been buying into each day so far."